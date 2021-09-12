Clark: That was unacceptable and unbelievable

Over the last five years, this Florida State football program has provided some all-time rock-bottom moments. Ones that we didn't think could ever be surpassed. Then came Saturday night, and the 2021 Seminoles went and made history: They produced the worst loss in the history of the school. Hey, the good news is there's nowhere to go but up! Right? The bad news, of course, is that just when you think this program has turned some corner, it instead clips the curb, flips onto its side and slides right into a brick wall. Saturday night was the brick wall. And that performance was an all-time crash. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

We'll get to the final play in a moment -- because trust me, I have some opinions on that debacle -- but in the grand scheme of the program and what we were hoping to see, Saturday night had already been a terrible disappointment even before that final touchdown. Instead of building on the momentum of last weekend, instead of keeping a desperate, starving fan base excited about the direction the program was heading in, you went out and played an absolutely awful football game. From start to finish. Same as it ever was. All that goodwill that was build up from the overtime game against the Irish, the fourth-quarter comeback, the crowd, the Milton Magic, it all vanished against a Jacksonville State team that broke your heart in unbelievable fashion and then planted a flag on your logo at midfield. While their fans did a mock version of the Warchant. Yep, an FCS team celebrating like that, in Doak Campbell Stadium. That's the new rock bottom for this football program. And it's up to Mike Norvell to fix it. That's what he said he was going to do after the game. He promised he would turn things around. But so did Willie Taggart. He said that after the Virginia Tech game, after the Boise State game, after the Louisiana-Monroe game and all the other ones. It never got fixed. It just got worse. And after a loss to Jacksonville State, in which you managed 17 measly points, there's certainly no reason for fans to believe right now that Norvell has the answers either. "It's 100 percent on me," Norvell said. "Did not have the guys ready to go. That's something that will be fixed. Will be addressed in every potential way that we can moving forward. That was a very disappointing performance for our football team." You ain't lyin', Mike. And it was a very disappointing effort from you and your coaching staff, too. Starting with the decision to have an entire offensive series with McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis running all over the field, lining up at different positions, like it was a Pop Warner scrimmage. You want to give fans, opponents and (maybe) your own players the idea that you're not taking the game all that seriously, call a play in which Jordan Travis fakes a handoff to McKenzie Milton. Or have your punter go ahead and boot one left-footed just to show opponents he can. Because you're trying to put something on film for future opponents while, you know, seemingly toying around with your actual opponent. Still. One series with two QBs didn't lose this game for FSU. Neither did a left-footed punt. No, there is blame to go around everywhere.

Jacksonville State players celebrate after knocking off Florida State, 20-17, with a last-second touchdown. (Melina Myers/USAToday Sports Images)