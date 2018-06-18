It was a situation that could've gotten ugly.

We've seen it before.

A longtime coach. A legendary coach. With his name on the field. Who just doesn't want to step aside just yet.

But Mike Martin didn't let it get to that point. The Florida State administration didn't let it get there, either.

The two parties worked out an arrangement that, at least on the surface, appears to be just about perfect for everyone involved.

The head coach, the guy who has won more games than anyone else in college baseball history, gets to hit the 2,000-win plateau. He gets the sendoff he so rightly deserves -- I'm sure the Farewell Tour will include plenty of standing ovations in various parks around the Southeast (maybe even in Gainesville and Coral Gables?). And he gets one more chance to maybe, finally, somehow capture that golden goose that's missing from his otherwise incredible resume.

And the university can start the process of hiring a new baseball coach for the first time since 1979.

Therein lies the tricky part. But we'll get to that in a moment.

First, it needs to be understood that this was in no way, shape or fashion like the end of the Bobby Bowden tenure.

Florida State's baseball program has not sunk into an abyss. It has not gotten to the point where it's a shell of its former self. It has not flown into the side of a mountain or any other metaphor you'd like to use for the 2000s era of Florida State Football.

The Seminoles were in the College World Series last year.

They were a Top 8 national seed this year.

And no, you don't need to remind me how the season finished. It was about as ugly an end to a postseason as could possibly be imagined. From the loss to a No. 4 seed, to the decision to stick with Drew Parrish after a 150-minute delay, to the change-up that got launched a country mile. It was all ugly.

But that doesn't take away from the fact that, unlike Bowden's final teams, Mike Martin's are still relevant nationally. They're still winning ACC championships. They're still getting to Omaha. They're still ranked in the Top 10. Every. Year.

So forget that comparison.

And Martin, to his credit, has made sure that the two situations won't ever be comparable. Because he's not being forced to resign after publicly stating how much he wants to stay.