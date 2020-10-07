Opponents are competing 70 percent of their passes this season. Georgia Tech freshman quarterback Jeff Sims completed 23 of 34 attempts in his college debut. Miami's D'Eriq King was 29 of 40. And Jacksonville State started out the game last week by completing 15 of its first 17 pass attempts.

What stands out the most about the majority of these passes is just how simple they were.

It's not like opposing quarterbacks have had to fit the ball into super tight windows. They haven't had to make NFL throws. They've simply taken the snap, waited maybe a second or two for the routes to develop, and then found a wide-open receiver somewhere on the field.

The Seminoles aren't giving up huge plays in the passing game. That's a plus ... to a point. What they are doing is giving up first downs through the air. Constantly.

Through three games, opponents are averaging 12 first downs via the pass. Almost all of them come so easy it's as if they're participating in a walk-through. Primarily because the Florida State defenders are playing so soft in coverage.

"When they're throwing the ball on first down, the ball is probably going to be out in three seconds," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "And it's going to be an incomplete, or it's going to be a 5 or 6-yard gain. ... There are certain pressures in the quick game where you're just going to run into a wall because the ball will be out quickly."

First things first: It sure seems like those passes are almost always for more than 5 or 6 yards. Typically 7 or 8 at the very least. But even still, it seems as if the Seminoles are just capitulating those positive first-down passing plays. Which sets the stage for easier calls on second and third downs.

It's how Miami, for instance, killed the FSU defense with 1,000 paper cuts by nickel-and-diming the ball all the way down the field. King averaged less than 7 yards per pass attempt. He still led the Hurricanes to 52 points.

Mainly because he rarely -- if ever -- had to make a difficult throw.