CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- They knew they were going to be asked about last season. It's not like that was a surprise.

But it was quite obvious Wednesday that Florida State's Tamorrion Terry, Marvin Wilson and head coach Willie Taggart weren't interested in talking about 2018 at the 2019 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte.

At all.

Not that anyone could blame them. It was the Seminoles' first losing season in over 40 years. The first bowl-less season since 1981. And when you're Florida State, when you're one of the preeminent programs in the country, and you're coming off a historically bad season, well, you best believe the reporters from the rest of the ACC are going to want to ask you about it.

And they did.

A lot.

***Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***

Of course, it beats being a Pitt player and having nobody ask you about anything.

And this is Florida State.

We all understand that Clemson is the king of this conference right now, but it wasn't too long ago that crown was garnet. The ACC media aren't used to FSU looking like it has the last two seasons. They want to know what's wrong, and more importantly, if last year was just an anomaly. Or a new reality.

So they repeatedly asked the FSU contingent about 2018. That was -- by far -- the biggest topic of the day for the Seminoles. And they knew it would be.

But as I stood next to Terry and watched him get asked about not making a bowl or losing to Clemson by 100 points or what he remembered about the Miami game, it got to be pretty comical.