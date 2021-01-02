All of that happened in the span of about 48 hours. And in the middle, head coach Mike Norvell landed another valuable recruit with the announced transfer of Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment. To go along with a Georgia defensive end, an Arkansas cornerback and a quarterback from UCF that has accounted for 92 touchdowns in his career. And more transfers are likely coming.

All things considered -- and when you're following a program that hasn't done much winning in recent years, you definitely need to consider ALL things -- this has been a rather enjoyable and perhaps very important last few weeks for Norvell and his program.

We'll get to the transfers in a moment.

I want to address the rivals first. Because I understand how you might read a column that begins by making fun of Clemson, Miami and Florida and (rightly) think to yourself: "Well, at least they were IN a bowl! They weren't sad-sacking it at home, having to watch all these exhibition games over the holiday break, forced to just take solace in other teams beating their rivals."

Fair enough. I grant you that's a logical and rational take.

But here's why, in my opinion, FSU fans should feel a little bit better about their program's prospects right now than they did a week ago.

I really believe Clemson, Florida and Miami are all going to be worse next year. Florida maybe significantly so.