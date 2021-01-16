No Scottie Barnes? No problem. They'll go ahead and knock off the Tar Heels yet again.

That's just who the Seminoles are these days.

This is how good Leonard Hamilton's program has become: His Florida State Seminoles just beat North Carolina without the services of arguably the best player on his team. And nobody was surprised.

This says plenty about how far FSU has come in recent years that it could have what feels like a ho-hum 82-75 win over a North Carolina team that was (once again) ranked higher than Florida State in the preseason.

But wins like Saturday's don't just happen by chance. They don't happen by accident or luck.

This is what Florida State does. They lose a potential NBA lottery pick for a game, have two other starters slowed by injury and illness (more on that in a moment), and still manage to beat a talented team in an almost-empty gym.

It's the Seminoles' culture that was on display Saturday. They aren't like most teams.

They play a thousand guys a game. They play all different kinds of combinations. They make every player on the team feel like an important piece, and they let just about everyone on the team play critical minutes.

The primary reason Hamilton does this is so his team can be the fresher one in the final minutes of a game -- and, perhaps more importantly, in the final weeks of a season.

But one of the major benefits of a philosophy like this is that when someone like Barnes goes down, the Seminoles don't freak out. They don't have a "what-are-we-gonna-do-now" attitude. They don't throw their hands to the heavens and ask, "Why have the basketball gods forsaken us?"

No. They just plug in RayQuan Evans, and he plays like a starter.

And the other guys pick up the slack, because that's the only thing they know.

That, my friends, is culture.

"We try to develop a rotation where if someone does go down, turns an ankle or gets in foul trouble, that we're able to put somebody in there and they deliver," Hamilton said. "I was very proud of our guys today. Sardaar (Calhoun), Evans, (Tanor) Ngom, (Nate) Jack and Malik (Osborne) and Wyatt (Wilkes), that's who we are. We win games by committee. That's how we built our program.

"There's no doubt that was a culture win for us today. Everybody's cheering for one another, sharing the ball, sharing playing time. No one's jealous of one another. That's been the strength of our program. And I'm very proud of them."