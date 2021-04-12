Well, just know this: I went and found that column on Sunday. I printed it out. Just so I could ball it up and throw it in the trash can. And then I covered the trash with cow dung. And I set it all on fire.

The smoke alarm is going off as I type this. I don't care. I'm just going to let it burn. I deserve the ear-drum rattling beeps. That's how bad that column was.

So, you know, lesson learned.

Unless Jameis Winston is out there torching a bunch of future NFL defensive backs, we should pump the brakes on how excited we get about a spring game.

But I will admit this: I thought Saturday was a great one for Mike Norvell.

First and foremost, the weather was great. I'll be honest, when I first saw the forecast for Saturday I thought to myself, "Will Norvell ever catch a break?" I mean, he had this throng of high school recruits coming in, one of the best collections for a spring game in recent memory. So of course they're going to have to sit in trash bags and ponchos for two hours to watch a scrimmage! With no one else in the stands.

Or better yet, they'll be subjected to one of Florida State's famous lightning delays (get used to that, boys!) and be forced into the concourse for two hours.