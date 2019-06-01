Clark: FSU wins battle of the aces, while Becker continues to amaze
ATHENS, Ga. -- I want to write all about the Great Tim Becker again. I really do.
But I just wrote a column on him after Friday night's game, and at this point we'd just be rehashing his incredible story. So let me get this out of the way: He's apparently morphed into a combination of D.J. Stewart, J.D. Drew and James Ramsey.
The kid had four RBIs all season heading into this weekend's NCAA Athens Regional. He now has seven in two games here, including three on Saturday night off Georgia's Emerson Hancock, who is expected to be perhaps the No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.
Becker had a solo homer to open the bottom of the third inning and then delivered a two-run single up the middle in the fourth to help spark the Seminoles to a stunning 12-3 win over the No. 4 national seed. He now has three homers in two games, and for all I know might never make an out again. His final two plate appearances on Saturday were a hit-by-pitch and a walk.
The guy's story defies belief. So go back and read what I wrote Friday night if you need a refresher.
I did find out tonight that he has a job lined up with Lockheed Martin as soon as his playing days are over. Of course, that's only if he's not drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft later this month. He's going to have a decision to make!
Or maybe not? Who can say? I don't know how much longer the Tim Becker Magical Dinger Tour will continue, but I do know that he shut up old Emerson Hancock real quick on Saturday night.
And that's what I wanted to write about: How the Florida State offense -- and starting pitcher C.J. Van Eyk -- didn't back down one bit from the Bulldogs' ace pitcher, and instead gave it right back to him.
In the first inning, after he struck out FSU catcher Matheu Nelson with two runners on base, Hancock looked toward the FSU dugout, barked some words, and then looked at the 'Noles some more as he walked slowly back to his own dugout.
Then the next inning, when Carter Smith flew out to the wall in center field to end the frame, Hancock stared at the FSU dugout again and shook his head, as if to say, "You seriously thought you guys were going to hit a home run off me?"
Becker answered that challenge with authority in the next inning, leading off the frame with a home run to right field. Hancock didn't peer into the FSU dugout after that.
"From the get-go, we knew he was a dog on the mound for sure," Becker said. "He is a great pitcher. We were just trying to attack him early and get ahead in the count. We did that well in the first inning and just kept it going."
The Seminoles scored another run off of Hancock in that inning (it could've actually been more but UGA turned a crazy double-play on a fly ball to the wall in right center) and then three more in the fourth, highlighted again by Becker's bat as he lined a two-run single past a drawn-in infield.
Hancock was done after that. He didn't even come out for the fifth. It was his worst outing of the season.
Meanwhile, Van Eyk pitched around several hits to go eight solid innings for the 'Noles. And after he struck out the side in the top of the fourth, he looked into the UGA dugout and threw his arms out to the side as if to say, "What?"
After the game was over and the Seminoles had pulled off the upset, Van Eyk was asked about the trash-talking between the two dugouts. He was diplomatic with his answer, possibly because he knows there's a good chance the Seminoles will be playing the Bulldogs again in the finals on Sunday night.
"It was definitely a huge game for us tonight," Van Eyk said. "I try to just keep the same energy each time I pitch. No team is going to phase us or phase me, so I was just keeping the same energy, keeping my head down and getting the win for our team."
Van Eyk seemed to feed off Hancock's demeanor. And unlike the Bulldogs' talented sophomore, he was actually able to back it up.
"C.J. pitched a whale of a game," FSU head coach Mike Martin said.
Said UGA coach Scott Stricklin: "I thought he threw the ball really well. And we knew coming in that it was going to be a challenge. He's got excellent stuff, and his breaking ball was outstanding, both with the change-up and (the curveball)."
Van Eyk allowed nine hits but just three runs. He also struck out nine and walked none. The Florida State defense turned three double-plays behind him, and the Seminoles rolled to their third straight win and 38th of the season in front of a couple hundred very loud, very proud Florida State fans.
Martin made sure to mention his sophomore ace first in his post-game press conference, but of course the FSU offense was plenty good as well.
The Seminoles have now scored 25 runs and pounded out 35 hits in the first two games of this regional. Nine of those hits have been home runs, including a two-run bomb (after UGA walked Becker in the seventh inning) by senior shortstop Mike Salvatore.
It was yet another crushed baseball off the bat of an FSU hitter -- and the Seminoles might have scored 16 or 18 runs on Saturday night if the UGA outfielders hadn't made about five SportsCenter-worthy catches in the game. Left-fielder Randon Jernigan made three straight in the eighth inning, prompting two standing ovations from the Florida State fans in attendance.
The Seminoles were just hitting lasers all over Foley Field. All night long.
"I just felt they had a really good approach against me," Hancock said. "(They) made me throw some tough pitches. … They're a really good line-up with really good hitters, and they had a really good approach."
And if they continue to hit like this, they're likely moving onto a Super Regional. FSU will need to beat the winner of Sunday's early FAU-Georgia game one time to advance to the next round. The Seminoles' to-be-determined opponent will have to beat them twice to move on.
But Martin, as he always does in these spots, stressed repeatedly that nothing had been won yet.
Georgia is a national seed for a reason. And the Bulldogs have a lot of depth on the mound.
"This tournament is a long way from being over," Martin said. "We know that. We know that the host school will be playing tomorrow, and we know we are going to have to have the same effort in order to accomplish what we want to do. This was certainly an encouraging game for us, but as a friend of mine used to say, 'We just can't eat the cheese.'"
Not until Tim Becker says so, anyway.
