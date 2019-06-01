ATHENS, Ga. -- I want to write all about the Great Tim Becker again. I really do.

But I just wrote a column on him after Friday night's game, and at this point we'd just be rehashing his incredible story. So let me get this out of the way: He's apparently morphed into a combination of D.J. Stewart, J.D. Drew and James Ramsey.

The kid had four RBIs all season heading into this weekend's NCAA Athens Regional. He now has seven in two games here, including three on Saturday night off Georgia's Emerson Hancock, who is expected to be perhaps the No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Becker had a solo homer to open the bottom of the third inning and then delivered a two-run single up the middle in the fourth to help spark the Seminoles to a stunning 12-3 win over the No. 4 national seed. He now has three homers in two games, and for all I know might never make an out again. His final two plate appearances on Saturday were a hit-by-pitch and a walk.

The guy's story defies belief. So go back and read what I wrote Friday night if you need a refresher.

I did find out tonight that he has a job lined up with Lockheed Martin as soon as his playing days are over. Of course, that's only if he's not drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft later this month. He's going to have a decision to make!

Or maybe not? Who can say? I don't know how much longer the Tim Becker Magical Dinger Tour will continue, but I do know that he shut up old Emerson Hancock real quick on Saturday night.

And that's what I wanted to write about: How the Florida State offense -- and starting pitcher C.J. Van Eyk -- didn't back down one bit from the Bulldogs' ace pitcher, and instead gave it right back to him.

In the first inning, after he struck out FSU catcher Matheu Nelson with two runners on base, Hancock looked toward the FSU dugout, barked some words, and then looked at the 'Noles some more as he walked slowly back to his own dugout.

Then the next inning, when Carter Smith flew out to the wall in center field to end the frame, Hancock stared at the FSU dugout again and shook his head, as if to say, "You seriously thought you guys were going to hit a home run off me?"

Becker answered that challenge with authority in the next inning, leading off the frame with a home run to right field. Hancock didn't peer into the FSU dugout after that.

"From the get-go, we knew he was a dog on the mound for sure," Becker said. "He is a great pitcher. We were just trying to attack him early and get ahead in the count. We did that well in the first inning and just kept it going."