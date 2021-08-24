Clark: FSU WRs showing serious promise as opener approaches

Now, I'm not going to tell you this group is the next Fab Four. Or that there is a trio like Greene-Benjamin-Shaw. Because there isn't.

But I would argue that after two weeks of practice, there isn't a position group on the team, in my opinion, that has made a bigger leap than Ron Dugans' crew.

From the veterans like Helton and Wilson to the newcomers like Andrew Parchment, Malik McClain and Josh Burrell, the FSU receivers look like a completely different unit than the one we saw early this preseason.

I actually brought that up to Burrell on Tuesday, and the true freshman had much better perspective on the early struggles than the bald dude asking him the question.

"The first day, you're going to have first-day things," Burrell said. "Now we're getting more comfortable in one-on-ones, we're getting more comfortable with our quarterbacks' timing and stuff like that. So, it's just the day-by-day repetition ... and us receivers get more comfortable with what we're doing and what our assignment is. We're able to go win those one-on-ones."

It really does look like a completely different group.