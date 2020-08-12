"I'm super excited to play in the offense from Coach Norvell," Love-Taylor said. "He's a genius in everything he does. It's like it works. He has answers for everything."

ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of comments by Norvell and several players Wednesday afternoon. With video of each.

Keep in mind this is a grown man saying this. A college graduate, in fact. Someone who has been around FBS football for four years.

So, when it was my turn to ask a question on Wednesday (and I don't ask many because I'm busy typing my fingers to the bone to give you guys those live updates linked above!) I wanted to explore that "genius" label a little more.

Love-Taylor is a really bright dude, so I doubt he uses that word lightly. I wanted to press him on it, to know exactly what he sees in Norvell to call him a "genius"

"Just seeing the film and then being out on the field," Love-Taylor said. "And doing the installs and you see what he did at Memphis. And then when it comes together for you. Like if I have to make a check that I've seen someone do on film before, and now I'm on the field doing it, and the play breaks for 30 yards.

"It's exactly what he told me to do. The defense did exactly what he said they were going to do, and the play just broke."

If that doesn't get you amped up enough for this season (and as of right now, we're full steam ahead toward Sept. 12 everyone!) let's hear from the other graduate transfer who was interviewed Wednesday.

Jordan Wilson was the last transfer to arrive on campus. But the former UCLA tight end didn't need to participate in a practice to understand what kind of coach Norvell was.

He played against him.

Back in 2017, when the Bruins were ranked No. 25 in the country, they traveled to Memphis for an early season showdown. Norvell's team knocked off Wilson's UCLA team, 48-45, that afternoon.

And despite that score, and despite Wilson catching a 5-yard TD from Josh Rosen, the thing that stuck out the most to the new Florida State tight end wasn't the offensive firepower on both sides.

It was how hard Norvell's team played.

"Going throughout that game and being on the field, I really took into consideration how tough and hard his players played for him," Wilson said. "So once I entered the transfer portal, obviously wherever he was, was where I was going to consider going to the most."

High praise indeed.