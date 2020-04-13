When I interviewed him last Monday -- on the day the 2020 NCAA championship game was supposed to be played -- Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton admitted how painful it was that his Seminoles' magical season was cut short.

And while he didn't come right out and say it, he most definitely believed they had a chance to be playing that night in Atlanta.

Sadly, they never got that chance. And now, Hamilton has lost his three best players from that team. Starting point guard and team captain Trent Forrest graduated, and Patrick Williams and Devin Vassell declared early for the NBA Draft (which, we guess will happen at some point ... who knows?).

That's the bad news.

The good news is this: Florida State isn't going anywhere.

