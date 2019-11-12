For the people who went to school at Florida State pre-1990, or the people who grew up with FSU football like I did, Haggins was always going to have a special place in our memories. Just for what he did on the football field.

But he's so much more than that.

Florida State has had literally hundreds of All-Americans in the last four decades. And hundreds of draft picks. But only one of them has gone on to become one of the most beloved assistant coaches in the history of the sport.

That's the place Odell Haggins now currently resides.

Part of the reason why is this stuff just doesn't happen anymore. Coaches don't stay at the same school for 26 years. They don't coach the same position for 24. They don't stay through three different coaching regimes -- all the while puffing their chests out as far as they can go, because they're so proud to be wearing a garnet shirt.

Nobody loves their place of employment more than Odell Haggins loves Florida State.

That's what has been so refreshing in each of these last two periods of turmoil.

Jimbo Fisher bounced for more money and a much emptier trophy case.

Willie Taggart got bounced for not winning enough games.

Odell Haggins remained at Florida State through it all because Odell Haggins doesn't want to be anywhere else. And also, it should be pointed out, because Odell Haggins is really good at his job.

Both Fisher and Taggart knew not to mess with the longtime defensive line coach. He's part of the program. He's a package deal, along with Osceola and the Marching Chiefs.

I have no idea if Haggins has ever been considered to be the permanent head coach at Florida State. I have no idea if he even wants to be, or if it would be a good move for the program.