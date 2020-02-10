"It's just huge for people to come in and step up and play those types of minutes, have that type of impact," said sophomore wing Devin Vassell. "Just bringing the energy we need."

No college basketball teams are fully healthy this time of year. There are always bumps and bruises. But FSU has all of its scholarship players now available, and with the hot-shooting performance of Wyatt Wilkes lately, the rotation is deeper than it's ever been.

RayQuan Evans had that vicious put-back dunk against the Hurricanes and seems almost fully healthy from his preseason hamstring injury. Balsa Korprivica has returned from his back injury and is getting meaningful minutes again. So is Patrick Williams, of course. And M.J. Walker, who has been hobbled multiple times this season, played the most minutes of anyone on Saturday.

But as the No. 8 Seminoles prepare for their Top 10 showdown tonight at No. 7 Duke, the head coach thinks they can be even better moving forward. Because, for the first time all season, Florida State has all of its parts available and ready to contribute.

Sixteen players saw action. Ten played at least 12 minutes, another played nine, and only one played more than 23. Thirteen different Seminoles scored.

There has been no better example of the Florida State men's basketball team's depth all season than the Seminoles' 99-81 victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

It's especially important for guys like Vassell and Trent Forrest.

The Seminoles' top two scorers are averaging the most minutes on the team. Before Saturday's game, Forrest had played at least 30 minutes in every ACC game this season. He had played at least 34 minutes in seven of FSU's last nine games.

And he had to be helped off the floor after the first half against North Carolina a week ago.

"Trent's playing too many minutes," Hamilton said of Forrest, who played just 23 minutes in the win over the Hurricanes. "There's no doubt about that. And a lot of it was because Evans had been hurt. And it took him a while. And we were playing a lot of close games, so I kind of stuck with him a little longer than what I had planned."

Obviously, Forrest is still going to be on the court when the game is on the line. But the way the junior college transfer Evans has played lately -- he's averaging 6.3 points and 15 minutes per game over the last three -- is going to do nothing but help Forrest be fresher at the end of games. And at the end of the season.

"He's really a good shooter," Hamilton said of Evans. "A great decision-maker. He does a great job of finishing. If you notice on the court, he gets the guys in huddles. He's more vocal with his teammates. You can tell he's more confident now in terms of understanding our system and being able to communicate that as a point guard is supposed to do.

"He's talking more. ... And I'm really happy to see that."

With Evans and Anthony Polite coming off the bench, Florida State now has two capable backup guards it can go to when Vassell, Forrest and Walker need time to rest. Of if one of the starters gets in foul trouble.

And the Seminoles have even more depth in the frontcourt now that Wilkes has joined the rotation and Williams has gotten healthy.

Wilkes scored 11 points in the first half against the Hurricanes on Saturday and Williams led the Seminoles with 14.

Starting forwards RaiQuan Gray and Malik Osborne hit three shots total. On six attempts. And the Seminoles still put up 99 points.

"The way we play, as aggressive as we are on the defensive end, and trying to be aggressive on the offensive end, it's hard to play extended minutes when you have that type of system," Hamilton said.

The Seminoles will need all of that depth and aggressiveness tonight against the Blue Devils, who are deeper than typical Mike Krzyzewski teams. Instead of as in recent years, when Duke frequently has gone with a seven-player rotation, 10 different Devils are seeing more than 10 minutes per game.

Duke is favored by eight points despite the two teams boasting identical records (20-3, 10-2 in the ACC), but the Seminoles could be poised to give their best effort.

Williams has scored 14 points in each of his last two games, despite not playing more than 24 minutes in either. Wilkes hadn't hit a 3-pointer against an ACC team in his life until three weeks ago. Now he's hit at least one in six straight games, and is 12 of 22 from long range during that stretch.

"He just has an extreme amount of confidence in himself," Vassell said of Wilkes. "And we all have confidence in him."

So does Hamilton. But he also has confidence in Forrest, Vassell, Walker, Osborne, Gray, Evans, Williams, Polite, Balsa Koprivica and Dominik Olejniczak.

And no matter what happens tonight in FSU's showdown with the Blue Devils, Hamilton has confidence his depth -- now that everyone is available and contributing -- can be an even bigger strength for the Seminoles as they head toward March.

Contact senior writer Corey Clark at corey@warchant.com and follow @Corey_Clark on Twitter.

