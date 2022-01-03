Clark: Here's a New Year's resolution for the ACC ... Make refs accountable

Here's a column idea we can all get behind. Florida State fans might disagree on the starting quarterback or the defensive coordinator or some fourth-down decisions by the head coach. Opinions vary wildly on those types of matters. But almost every single FSU fan in the country, probably every college football fan for that matter, is fed up at the officiating at this level. Particularly, in our case, in the ACC. So, with that in mind, as sort of a launch into 2022 and beyond, I thought it might be a good idea to remind you of some of the most egregious missed calls of the 2021 season, and argue that college football does itself a serious disservice by not ever, ever, ever addressing those missed calls after the games have concluded. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Let's start at the end. Florida was leading Florida State 17-7 early in the fourth quarter of the regular-season finale. After a penalty wiped away a Gator touchdown and was set to move the ball back to the 20-yard line, Jammie Robinson was called for a personal foul. So that half-the-distanced the ball back to the 10 and gave UF an automatic first down. Two plays later, Florida had the ball at around the 5. It was third down. But the head official didn't notice -- or care -- that the first-down marker on the sideline had never been pulled off the field. It was still at the 3. From the previous set of downs ... before the penalties. So, Florida gets 2 1/2 yards on the third-down play, which should have set up a pivotal fourth-down call at the FSU 2. An interim Gators coach was going to have to decide if he was going to go for it in that spot or kick a field goal to go up 20-7. Pretty big moment in the game. Instead, the confused referee signaled first down. Because the ball had gotten past the yard marker on the sideline. Florida ran it in easily -- much easier than I imagine it would have been if the FSU defense thought it was fourth down (which it was) -- on the next play to go up 24-7 on its way to an eventual 24-21 win. Now, do I think this officiating blunder cost FSU the game? No. I don't. But my question is this: Does the head official even know he made a mistake? Did the ACC reach out to him? Did his boss? Did they say after the game, "Hey man, I hope you have a great holiday season, but could you maybe not completely lose track of the downs ever again? That was sort of embarrassing." Does anything like that happen in the ACC? Ever? I truly have no idea. Like, for real, there is a pretty good chance that official has no idea how badly he screwed up that moment. And that's what, to me, is so frustrating about all of these absurdly missed calls throughout the course of a season. We have no way to know what, if anything, is done about them after the fact? The personal foul in the Boston College game when an FSU player was blocked into -- and still barely nudged -- the Eagles' punt returner. The back-to-back illegal formation calls on Darius Washington. The ridiculous, and I do mean ridiculous, offensive pass interference call on Jordan Wilson. These were all preposterous flags. And Mike Norvell said as much -- without saying anything at all -- when asked about them after the game and then again during his Monday press conference.

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell appears befuddled when speaking with an official this season. (Associated Press)