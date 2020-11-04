Well, there's no simple answer for a question like that. But let's start in December of 2018. That's when Willie Taggart came in and salvaged a Top 10 recruiting class for the Seminoles.

Five of those signees -- Warren Thompson, Jordan Young, Tre'Shaun Harrison, D'Marcus Adams and Keyshawn Helton -- were wide receivers. Collectively, they were considered to be one of the best wideout hauls in the country.

Three years later, there are only three left. And two of those three have yet to score a single touchdown in college. Safe to say at this point, the Class of 2018 did NOT turn out to be one of the best wide receiver groups in the country.

Adams is at Florida Atlantic, Harrison is at Oregon State, while Helton, Thompson and Young have combined for a grand total of 16 catches in 2020.

Only Helton has been any factor at all for the Florida State offense over the last three seasons, but he's caught just seven passes this year in six games. And is coming off a two-drop effort (both of which may have been touchdowns) in that aforementioned abomination at Louisville.

When you throw in the Ontaria Wilson drop that led to a Louisville interception, as well as the 12 total pass breakups by the Cardinals' secondary -- many of which were passes the FSU receivers could have actually caught -- you see how it could be construed as one of the worst wideout performances in history.