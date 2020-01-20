When this season began I really had no idea what to think about this Florida State team.

Obviously, I liked and appreciated what Leonard Hamilton had built over the last three years. I thought the Seminoles had a chance to make a return trip to the NCAA Tournament.

But I also am a realist (or pessimist, depending on your perspective).

A place like Florida State doesn't just lose six key rotation players, including two NBA Draft picks, off a Sweet 16 team and just keep humming right along.

This isn't Kentucky or Duke.

You don't typically think of FSU as one of those programs that just reload when they lose half a dozen talented and productive players.

