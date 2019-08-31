Because here's the reality: In its last 26 games, Florida State is now 12-14. Those are the facts.

All the talk about how this team was different, how it was more together, how it held each other accountable and was going to be tougher … well, was it all talk?

When the going got tough on Saturday, when the Boise State Broncos (a team used to winning) started to come back, the Seminoles (a team used to losing) completely melted down. It panicked. It got rattled. And it never fought out of it.

So that was the main thing I was interested in on Saturday. There were schematic problems on both sides of the ball, of course. There were breakdowns -- just like in every other football game. And there were also plenty of positives as well (we'll get to some in a moment), but the main problem with this football team -- coaches, players, everyone -- is it doesn't know how to win. Not here anyway.

And what kind of questions can you ask about that? What kind of answers could Taggart or players give that would have you believing it will all get figured out?

Well, here are a couple of those responses if you're interested:

"We laid an egg in the second half." Taggart said. "One of the things that we need to get better at is finishing. We didn't do that today. … Our football team has got to learn how to finish. Our football team's got to learn how to win again. ... But one game will not define us. Our guys are going to bounce back. We're going to make (fans) proud of this football team."