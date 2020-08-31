Clark: How we'll evaluate Norvell's first season at helm of FSU football
I’ve hesitated writing a column like this because I haven’t been able to convince myself that this college football season would actually be played.
But now, here we are!
We’re 11 days away from Florida State’s season opener vs. Georgia Tech. And even though I know I’m at risk of jinxing the entire thing, it sure feels like this is going to actually happen. Heck, on Monday, FSU actually sent out its media policies for game day. So, you know we’re getting close!
With that in mind, here are a few things I’ll be looking for in Mike Norvell’s first season as Florida State's head coach to judge whether this year has been a success.
First and foremost: Special teams.
Keep reading, folks. I promise it will make sense!
Normally, this particular aspect of the game would be on the second or third page of boxes to check off when judging a head coach. In the case of Norvell’s predecessor, it was on a page that was completely blank.
But the Seminoles' first-year head coach has talked at great length about how important special teams are to him. About how they are a great way to judge a program, and why he thinks they are the heartbeat of the team.
So, as this season progresses, if Florida State is still hovering near the bottom of the national rankings in special teams metrics, if they’re still having to take timeouts before punts, if they’re still blocking in the back on every other return or letting punts drop to the ground for no real reason, then that would be an ominous sign, in my opinion.
