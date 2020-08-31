I’ve hesitated writing a column like this because I haven’t been able to convince myself that this college football season would actually be played.

But now, here we are!

We’re 11 days away from Florida State’s season opener vs. Georgia Tech. And even though I know I’m at risk of jinxing the entire thing, it sure feels like this is going to actually happen. Heck, on Monday, FSU actually sent out its media policies for game day. So, you know we’re getting close!

With that in mind, here are a few things I’ll be looking for in Mike Norvell’s first season as Florida State's head coach to judge whether this year has been a success.

