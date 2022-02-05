Clark: In a season of bad luck and tough losses, FSU's Prieto a great story

The Florida State men’s basketball season is in a freefall. Losses are mounting, and so are the injuries. Freshman John Butler was the latest casualty on Saturday, injuring his ankle in the loss to Wake Forest and missing the entire second half. That made four starters who couldn't play for the Seminoles against the Demon Deacons (center Tanor Ngom also missed parts of the game with a minor knee injury). And the result — a hard-fought 68-60 defeat -- wasn't exactly a stunner. But you know who could play on Saturday? And who played more minutes than he had since he was a double-double machine back in Mandeville, La. Harrison "The Weatherman" Prieto. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

FSU senior walk-on Harrison Prieto recorded a double-double Saturday against Wake Forest. (Melina Myers/USAToday Sports Images)

I know the season is spiraling. I know the losses are hard to watch. I know at a place like Florida State, it's hard to find solace in any conference defeats. But man, I hope we all appreciate what Prieto did on Saturday. A walk-on, playing against a 19-5 team that features a really impressive frontcourt, went out and posted a 13-point, 12-rebound, two-steal effort. He had seven offensive rebounds! Seven! It didn't end up being in a win, but that doesn't mean it wasn't a winning effort. And one that should be celebrated despite the final result. "A lot of times he's on the Green (scout) team, preparing us for the other team," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "That just shows how much savvy he has, how intelligent he is. Been here for a while, understands what we did. He got 13 rebounds not because he's out-jumping anybody but he's putting himself in the right positions. "He stepped up tonight and gave us great leadership. I can't say enough about how proud I am of him." Saturday wasn't the first time Prieto played valuable minutes for the Seminoles this season. He was key to a second-half run in the road win at Syracuse, and he also played 15 minutes at Clemson on Wednesday night. But this was a whole different experience altogether. When Ngom went down early with an injury — he returned later -- Prieto was the first player off the Seminole bench. And he went onto play, by far, the best game of his career. In fact, I can write with confidence that it was one of the best games a walk-on has ever played at Florida State. He kept FSU in the game in the first half because the Seminoles couldn't make diddly poo from the floor. And he had three big buckets in the second half, his last one — off a nice feed from Caleb Mills -- cut the Wake advantage to two with 2:47 left. The veteran forward, who is getting his master’s degree in meteorology, was rightly exhausted when the game ended. "I feel like I need to get in the cold tub," Prieto said. "The only similar feeling I think I've ever had is after a big swim meet when I swam in high school. That is a pretty similar feeling of fatigue to this."