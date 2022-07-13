Clark: Infusion of experience could be huge factor for FSU O-Line in 2022

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

Because it's the unit with — by far — the most experience.

And just looking at the numbers, this should be the best unit he's had so far in Tallahassee and the best the Seminoles have fielded in years.

But as he heads into his third season running the group up front, something more important is happening: He's putting together an actual legitimate, viable, ACC-caliber offensive line.

With his personality, coaching style and recruiting prowess, offensive line coach and first-year offensive coordinator Alex Atkins is well on his way to becoming a fan favorite among the Florida State faithful.

Consider this: When Atkins took over the offensive line in 2020, the Florida State roster had 99 games played by returning linemen and 53 combined starts. It was dominated by freshmen and career backups.

In 2021, Florida State started the season with 139 games played from its returning linemen and 73 starts. The unit was better. Marginally. The offense was better. Marginally. But it still wasn't close to good.

Maybe, just maybe, this is the year.

Because Atkins has put together a rotation that is legitimately one of the most experienced in the country. And certainly the most experienced one he's had since leaving Charlotte for FSU.

Florida State now comes into the 2022 season with 195 games played from returning starters and transfers and a whopping 125 starts. There might not be another offensive line unit in the country that has seven different players with double-digit starts in their careers.

Darius Washington has the most starts from a returning Seminole with 20. Robert Scott has 18 and Maurice Smith has 17. Fellow returner Dillan Gibbons has 12 career starts, including 11 with the Seminoles last year. He had one start and played in 29 career games while at Notre Dame.

Then let's look at the incoming transfers: D'Mitri Emmanuel started 25 games for Charlotte in his career before transferring to Florida State. Kayden Lyles had 16 starts in 34 games at Wisconsin, Jazston Turnetine had 10 starts at South Carolina, and Bless Harris had seven at Lamar.

All four of these guys will be competing for starting spots. And if they don't win them, they're going to provide an element of depth that the Seminoles haven't seemed to have had around here since Mark Richt was calling plays.

This isn't to imply the 2022 offensive line will be as good as those Dynasty units. Of course not.

But it can't be overstated what it means to have this kind of experience at that position. Not only will the starters have to actually beat out legitimate competition to win the job, but they'll also be able to sit out a practice — or a game if need be — if they get banged up. And the unit shouldn't fall off a cliff.

Also: The Seminoles brought in six new offensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class, including a couple of blue-chip prospects. Having those youngsters watch and practice alongside a bunch of experienced, grown men can do real wonders for their development. (Not to mention the fact they won't be forced into action before they're ready.)

Atkins has already performed some minor miracles the last two years to make the offensive line approach average. Especially considering the youth and (lack of) talent he took over in the spring of 2020.

Now, he's got a chance to have himself an actual Power 5 offensive line. How exciting is that?!

He's got transfers from Wisconsin and Notre Dame and South Carolina. He's got another transfer (Emmanuel) who was all-conference at his former school, and another in Harris who at least in the spring seemed to have a real chance to earn a starting tackle spot.

On top of all that — and the aforementioned recruits — he's got a trio of returning starters in Washington, Scott and Smith, who have combined for 3,808 total snaps in their careers. Those three were thrown into the fire much too early, and there were certainly growing pains the last two years, but they have in fact grown up.

And maybe grown into good college offensive linemen.

If not, it's not like Atkins doesn't have alternatives to choose from. Not anymore.

What a refreshing change of pace for Florida State football.

Contact senior writer Corey Clark at corey@warchant.com and follow @Corey_Clark on Twitter.

--------------------------

Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!

*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google

*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google

*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google

Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council