Clark: It's time for FSU football to back up all that confident talk
I don't have any problem with Florida State’s players being so confident heading into Saturday's season opener.
If they weren't, that would be a serious warning sign.
"Look, I know we have a new offensive corordinator and all, but man, I'm just not seeing it. I've already made plans for the entire month of December because we ain't got no shot at a bowl.
"Remember Shreveport? When we stayed in that casino next to Larry Flynt's Hustler Club? Ahh, those were the days. Didn't know how good we had it!"
That would be less than encouraging to read, right?
You want football players to be confident. Cocky even. You want them to be brash and have 100 percent belief in themselves and their teammates.
And from my perspective as a sportswriter, you love, love, love when they give real answers and not cliched ones. When they're not afriad to speak. When they're not worried about being admonished if they dare say something that could be construed as "bulletin board material."
I'm sure some FSU fans rolled their eyes or shook their heads when they read some of the quotes from FSU’s players this week. I get that.
"We're gonna dominate. We're gonna do what a Florida State defense is supposed to do and dominate."
"We're ready to go out there and just shock the world with this game."
"Florida State is back. And we're gonna show that Saturday."
The guy who made that last comment was wearing his own mask that he brought to the interviews.
Which might lead an older, crustier writer to say, "Maybe coming off a 5-7 season isn't the best time to play dress-up?" But that's not me. I'm Team Tamorrion Terry. And if that dude wants to play with a mask, a cloak and a cowboy hat, more power to him.
