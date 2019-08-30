I don't have any problem with Florida State’s players being so confident heading into Saturday's season opener.

If they weren't, that would be a serious warning sign.

"Look, I know we have a new offensive corordinator and all, but man, I'm just not seeing it. I've already made plans for the entire month of December because we ain't got no shot at a bowl.

"Remember Shreveport? When we stayed in that casino next to Larry Flynt's Hustler Club? Ahh, those were the days. Didn't know how good we had it!"

That would be less than encouraging to read, right?

You want football players to be confident. Cocky even. You want them to be brash and have 100 percent belief in themselves and their teammates.