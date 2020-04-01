If you weren't a Florida State fan back then or are too young to remember, I've also offered up a recap from my perspective below.

Gene and I recorded a 40-minute podcast that you can listen to below on our YouTube page ... it's also available through our Wake Up Warchant podcast feed. We go into great detail about the Seminoles' 51-31 win, why it was a turning point for the program (and college football in general), and why even almost 30 years later I still remember virtually every play from that game.

Starting with this installment today, which focuses on the 1991 Michigan game, Gene and I are going to take some time to look back at historical moments in Seminole lore. With all due respect to the legendary Burt Reynolds, we might call it, "Great moments in FSU history with the Warchant staff!"

Gene Williams started this website more than 20 years ago, and I've been following Florida State football for nearly all of my life. So when it comes to the media covering the Seminoles, we like to think we offer a unique historical knowledge of the program.

Florida State was No. 1 in the country. Michigan was No. 3.

Florida State had Terrell Buckley. Michigan had Desmond Howard.

Both made incredible plays in the game, but so did Casey Weldon, Amp Lee, Edgar Bennett, Kirk Carruthers, Eric Turrall, Marvin Jones and, of course, Toddrick McIntosh.



There were so many jaw-dropping plays in this one that it's impossible to write about them all.

What I actually want to write about is just what it felt like that day in Ann Arbor. I was there. I was 16. I was a huge Florida State fan, and I was lucky enough to have a Dad who would take me to games like these. I'm forever thankful.

Because this is a memory I'll always have.

I remember the sky being so blue it looked like it had been painted. I remember Michigan fans, for the most part, being nice to us as we walked into the stadium. They weren't all that nice afterward.

I remember it was just a perfect, glorious day for football.

And I remember my favorite player at the time, Buckley, jumping an out-route intended for Howard on the first drive of the game and intercepting it. I remember him holding the ball out to taunt the lineman who was giving chase. And I remember him leaping into the arms of a small group of FSU fans in the end zone after he scored.

Both of those actions likely would have led to penalties today. But they allowed players to have fun back then.

Howard answered right back with a touchdown of his own, beating Buckley's man-to-man coverage, because Howard was an incredible college football player. He also scored another touchdown later in the half. And Buckley had another interception and a 30-yard punt return in the game.

Big-time players. Big-time games. You know how it goes.

Well, Florida State wound up scoring more points than anyone ever had against Michigan in the Big House. So a lot of big-time players made plays.

It was supposed to be power vs. finesse. Old-school vs. new-school. Speed and style vs. smash-mouth. In reality, Florida State was worlds better. Everywhere.

Michigan came into the game averaging over 250 yards rushing. Florida State held the Wolverines to 120 rushing yards on 44 attempts.