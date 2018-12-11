Let me get this out of the way from the jump: I know you're not refreshing Warchant every 10 seconds to read a column about a player from 25 years ago.

I know you're likely on this site right now to see breaking news about Kendal Briles or Larry Fedora or Jeff Bowden or whoever the next Florida State offensive coordinator is going to be.

But you know what?

It's time to take a break. At least for a few minutes. And read about the best athlete in Florida State history. A guy who not only point-guarded the basketball team to three NCAA Tournaments, two Sweet 16s and one Elite 8, but also won the first-ever national championship for the football team.

And, on this night 25 years ago, he brought home the school's first-ever Heisman Trophy.

Yep. It's time to read about Charlie Ward.

Or, more to the point, time to read about my thoughts about Charlie Ward.

How lucky are you? An all-time great writing about another all-time great. This subscription essentially pays for itself, baby!

Unless you lived through it, unless you were a diehard Florida State fan back in the early ‘90s, you can't really comprehend just how popular Charlie Ward was. How beloved he was by the entire campus, community and fan base.

Picture Tim Tebow. But with the ability to throw a football and without the look-at-me celebrations.

That was the thing about Charlie. Or as Bobby Bowden famously called him, "Cholly." He was always so calm. So poised. So emotionless.

He didn't need to high-step into the end zone or throw his hands to the sky to celebrate a big play. He just jogged off the field. In a sport with enormous egos, on a team with enormous egos, Charlie always stood out as something completely different.

I think that was a big reason why Florida State fans loved him so much.

Heck, the week after he won the Heisman, tens of thousands of Florida State fans braved some ridiculously cold weather to celebrate Charlie at his very own celebration at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Think about that: An entire celebration for one person. And it was the ONE person who was most uncomfortable with an event like that. But it was the school's first Heisman, and thanks to this incredible play - the program was getting ready to play for its first national championship a few weeks later against Nebraska.