Mike Martin never wants the story to be about him. Ever.

When his team wins yet another game -- and they win a lot every single year -- the Florida State head coach always praises the players first and his assistants second. He never, under any circumstances, takes credit for the incredible sustained success of the FSU baseball program.

Even though he's been the one constant for the last four decades, he just doesn't do it. It's not his program, he says. It's Florida State's. And he's just been lucky to lead it for the last 40 years.

This isn't false modesty either. Martin really does mean it. He doesn't like being the center of attention. He genuinely couldn't stand the record chase last season because it was way too much about him and not nearly enough about the players.

Well guess what, 11?

It's about to get a whole lot worse for you.

Friday afternoon was the first practice of the 2019 season for the Florida State baseball team. Which meant, of course, it was the last first practice of Mike Martin's legendary career. So for the first of many times in 2019, he was asked to reflect on his life's work.

And he was asked if this one felt any different than the last 39.

"I was telling the guys that were in the clubhouse today that I really and truly did feel like a little kid I was so excited to be getting started again," Martin said. "I woke up very early this morning. And the first thing that popped into my mind was that for the first time in 45 years, I'm looking at something for the last time."

He'll have the same reaction for his final home regular-season series. The last time he plays Miami, the last time he plays at Florida, the last time he plays in an ACC Tournament, and if everything goes well, the last time he hosts an NCAA Regional and the last trip to Omaha.

Those are the lasts, among many others, that Martin will be dealing with in 2019.

He's not the most sentimental person on earth. At least not publicly. But this is a man who started coaching the Florida State baseball team when Jimmy Carter was still president.

As the season wears on, as the lasts continue to get checked off the list, there is no doubt it's going to hit him. He'll have no choice but to reflect, remember, reminisce about all the wonderful moments -- and some painful ones, of course -- that he's been a part of for the last four decades.

"It's going to be an adjustment, guys, there's no two ways about it," he said. "But it's called life. ... I'm excited about this year, which just happens to be the 40th year."

It will be a Farewell Tour of sorts for Martin. He knows that. At some point during each series on the road, he's likely going to be honored by the opponent. Maybe he'll even be given a gift or two.

I asked him on Friday if there was anything special he was hoping to receive -- maybe some golf clubs or a rocking chair for his front porch?

"Well, I've got the game of golf figured out," Martin said. "I don't need any golf clubs. I do like Cadillacs."

Noted. We'll see if any rivals go that route.

Either way, it's going to be weird for him knowing he won't be in the dugout anymore after this June. Heck, that's a weird thought for all of us, isn't it?

Since I've been cognizant of college baseball, Mike Martin is the only head coach Florida State has ever had. He's won almost 2,000 games. Which is just an absurd number because he's had an absurd ability to always, always, always put together a winning baseball team.

The 40-wins-a-year streak is incomprehensible. That won't ever be matched.

And no matter who takes over for him following this season, I'm guessing they won't be around for four decades. We're never going to see anything like this again.

One coach. For 40 years. All of them winning seasons.

This is his last ride.

He's not the same person he was in 1980. His hair is a different color. His demeanor is a bit softer. His walk is a lot slower.

But for the next five months, he's still the Florida State head baseball coach. And he couldn't be more excited.

He just doesn't want it all to be about him.

"We have talked about that and we'll continue to talk about that," he said Friday. "This program is not about me, it's about them. And yes, this is my last season, but it's not something I want our guys to focus on. I want them to focus on what is a dream of every young man that plays college baseball -- and that's to get to Omaha.

"And that's our goal."

Just like it has been for the last 40 years.

Contact senior write Corey Clark at corey@warchant.com and follow @Corey_Clark on Twitter.



