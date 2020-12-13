Clark: Milton transfer caps off great 24-hour stretch for FSU, Mike Norvell
The weekend was already going great for Florida State fans.
The Seminoles finally played -- and won -- another football game, putting up the most points against an ACC opponent in more than six years. The basketball team did what it always does and beat rival Florida. Again.
Your rival in the southern part of the state gave up something like 900 yards rushing in one of the most inexplicable defensive performances in modern college football history. And then your rival to the east lost at home to a 24-point underdog, thanks to the all-time greatest shoe toss in the history of Western civilization. (I'm not sure there's even a close second. Just a wonderful display of arm talent, coupled with the referee's description, made it one of the best moments of the season. Of any season really.)
All of that would have been enough to make it a great weekend.
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
But the cherry on top -- and likely the biggest news of all -- came on Sunday afternoon when former UCF superstar quarterback McKenzie Milton announced he'd be transferring to Florida State.
What a weekend for Mike Norvell.
He hasn't had a lot of great 18-hour stretches since he took this job, but the first-year FSU head coach not only won for the first time in 56 days, not only put up 56 points in doing so, but he then landed what could very well be the biggest name in the QB transfer market this season.
Milton is the real deal. Well, let me rephrase that a bit. Milton was the real deal. We have no way of knowing how good he'll be in 2021, but we darn sure know how good he was in 2018 before his devastating leg injury.
Norvell knows better than anyone.
Here are the stat lines from the three times Milton played against Norvell's Memphis teams: In 2018, Milton was 17 of 29 for 296 yards and two touchdowns (1 rushing) in a 31-30 comeback win.
In 2017, during the regular season, Milton was 19 of 31 for 253 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 88 yards on 11 carries in the 41-13 UCF victory.
Then, in the conference title game, Milton was 28 of 40 for 494 yards, five touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also rushed for 68 yards and a TD on 11 carries in that 62-55 double-overtime victory.
All told, that's 1,188 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns against Memphis. In three games.
So, yeah, you can understand Norvell's interest.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news