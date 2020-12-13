But the cherry on top -- and likely the biggest news of all -- came on Sunday afternoon when former UCF superstar quarterback McKenzie Milton announced he'd be transferring to Florida State.

What a weekend for Mike Norvell.

He hasn't had a lot of great 18-hour stretches since he took this job, but the first-year FSU head coach not only won for the first time in 56 days, not only put up 56 points in doing so, but he then landed what could very well be the biggest name in the QB transfer market this season.

Milton is the real deal. Well, let me rephrase that a bit. Milton was the real deal. We have no way of knowing how good he'll be in 2021, but we darn sure know how good he was in 2018 before his devastating leg injury.

Norvell knows better than anyone.

Here are the stat lines from the three times Milton played against Norvell's Memphis teams: In 2018, Milton was 17 of 29 for 296 yards and two touchdowns (1 rushing) in a 31-30 comeback win.

In 2017, during the regular season, Milton was 19 of 31 for 253 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 88 yards on 11 carries in the 41-13 UCF victory.

Then, in the conference title game, Milton was 28 of 40 for 494 yards, five touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also rushed for 68 yards and a TD on 11 carries in that 62-55 double-overtime victory.

All told, that's 1,188 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns against Memphis. In three games.

So, yeah, you can understand Norvell's interest.