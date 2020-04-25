You folks aren't going to believe this.

Grab a seat. Steady yourself.

But after three days and seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, it turns out the ACC was not a very good football conference in 2019. And the SEC was.

If anyone didn't know it before this weekend, they certainly do now. Especially if they were following along on Twitter.

Every round, college reporters couldn't wait to breathlessly tweet out the picks. To remind us, once again, just how powerful and wonderful that conference is.

Like the record it set on Thursday night with 15 first-round draft picks. Or the 40 SEC picks in the first three rounds (19 of those came from two teams, but nevertheless).

It was all impressive. No one can deny that.

And, as is ALWAYS the case with that conference, the has-beens and the never-weres made a point of patting themselves on the back for the accomplishments of their rivals.

Case in point: