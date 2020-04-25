Clark: NFL Draft shows how far FSU (and rest of ACC) has to climb
You folks aren't going to believe this.
Grab a seat. Steady yourself.
But after three days and seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, it turns out the ACC was not a very good football conference in 2019. And the SEC was.
If anyone didn't know it before this weekend, they certainly do now. Especially if they were following along on Twitter.
Every round, college reporters couldn't wait to breathlessly tweet out the picks. To remind us, once again, just how powerful and wonderful that conference is.
Like the record it set on Thursday night with 15 first-round draft picks. Or the 40 SEC picks in the first three rounds (19 of those came from two teams, but nevertheless).
It was all impressive. No one can deny that.
And, as is ALWAYS the case with that conference, the has-beens and the never-weres made a point of patting themselves on the back for the accomplishments of their rivals.
Case in point:
#ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/q9Zl5LwEKi— Coach KB (@kendalbriles) April 24, 2020
For the record, Arkansas is 1-23 in its last 24 conference games. And it has had exactly one first-round pick in the last 12 years. But by all means, revel in those draft picks that beat your players like a drum for the past three seasons!
SEC! SEC! SEC!
In fairness to former FSU and current Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, I get it. Its not like there's a lot of great history and success at the program he coaches for, and you've got to tweet about something, so it might as well be about the heavyweights that schedule Arkansas for Homecoming every year.
I just thought it was amusing how quickly these new SEC coaches start touting the strength of the conference -- almost like it's a stipulation of their contracts. And it has always made me chuckle when fans of programs like Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Kentucky and now Texas A&M take such great pride in Alabama and LSU being awesome.
It would be like Georgia Tech fans high-fiving each other every time a Duke basketball player gets taken in the NBA draft lottery.
But, to the actual point of this column, Kendal Briles also tweeted this on Saturday morning:
So proud of you @thereal_cam3!— Coach KB (@kendalbriles) April 25, 2020
LA is getting a great player and better young man💯
