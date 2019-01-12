I don't know that I've ever seen a more talented college basketball team than the one Duke brought into the Civic Center on Saturday. Not up close anyway.

All four of those freshmen are going to be first-round picks. Probably all of them in the lottery. And if you add up the number of total years they'll spend in the NBA, I bet you're looking at somewhere in the neighborhood of 50.

It's just an incredible collection of talent.

And yet all Florida State had to do was grab one rebound -- just one -- on a missed free throw, and the Seminoles would have knocked them off.

I think it says a lot about Duke to win in an environment like that (more on that in a moment) without its best player in the second half, but I also think it says worlds about what this Florida State team is and what it can be.

That was my biggest takeaway from Saturday.

The ceiling for this Seminoles team is as high as I can remember.

Because if you can lead Duke with three seconds left, while shooting just 8 of 25 from 3-point range and committing 17 turnovers, you can theoretically play with anyone and beat anyone in the country.

Typically, when the Seminoles play well against the Blue Devils, it's because they either shoot well from 3 or Duke doesn't. That wasn't the case on Saturday.

Phil Cofer (5 of 8) and Mfiondu Kabengele (2 of 3) were a combined 7 of 11 from 3-point range against the Blue Devils. The rest of the team was 1 of 14.

Meanwhile, Duke -- not a great shooting team this year, mind you -- hit 11 of 24 from beyond the arc. The last one, of course, being the wide-open heartbreaker from Cam Reddish. He and R.J. Barrett, who was a monster in the second half, combined to go 9 of 15 from 3-point range. This season, they were both shooting under 34 percent for the season.

That's just the way it goes sometimes. That's basketball.

You can dissect the last play all you want. I get it. It definitely stands out as a what-in-the-world-happened moment. From talking to the players and Leonard Hamilton afterward, the Seminoles were in their typical baseline-out-of-bounds zone. Each player was supposed to guard a section of the court, while also paying attention to Barrett (who had 32 points) cutting to the basket.

There was a miscommunication, obviously. A screen was set. And Reddish was wide open. And give credit to Reddish. It wasn't a wide-open layup he made. It was a shot from 20 feet. He buried it. And the Blue Devils won.

"It's tough right now," Kabengele said. "We'll look at the film and see what we need to work on. But overall, everybody fought hard. I'm not happy with the result. But our team has a lot of potential. It's still a long season in the ACC. That last play doesn't define the whole game.

"There were a lot of mistakes that happened throughout the game that led to that play."

There are a thousand what-ifs you can run through your head. One less turnover. One more 3-pointer made. One more rebound grabbed. And Florida State wins.

But that's what happens when two good teams play that hard and that well. It usually comes down to a few inches. Or one defensive lapse. Or fumbled rebound.

I thought Mike Krzyzewski was really insightful after the game.

He praised the crowd (I promise I'm getting to that in a second), and he praised what Leonard Hamilton has done with this program.

"I have the ultimate respect for Leonard and his kids," the veteran Duke coach said. "We feel very fortunate to win. But I thought we earned the win. And if they had won, they would've earned it. It wasn't a game that anybody lost. It was a game that somebody won."



