Willie Taggart said all the right things that first day, too. Then, unfortunately, he had to go coach. That didn't work out nearly as well.

So now that I've framed the Norvell press conference with a healthy dose of cynicism and pragmatism, let me get to the point of this column: Mike Norvell was really impressive.

Like I came into Sunday knowing how little introductory press conferences actually matter. And I still found myself wanting to clap when he was done speaking. That's how well I thought he did.

There was a passion and energy from Norvell that was frankly very refreshing. While Taggart said all the right things during his press conference, Norvell did something else: He yelled them. I mean, he got so excited that he made my head pop back a few times during his time at the podium.

He also seemed to be overcome with genuine emotion when he talked about walking across the field when he arrived at Doak Campbell Stadium. He seemed to be on the verge of tears.

That was cool to see. Not that I enjoy watching people cry, don't get me wrong. I'm not a monster. But that he was so overwhelmed by this opportunity was neat to see.

Anyway, he should be. Because this IS a great opportunity -- as he made sure of saying over and over again, Florida State belongs among the nation's elite. And as he said more than once, he believes he's the right guy to get the Seminoles there.

With that sentiment in mind, here are a few of my favorite quotes from his press conference on Sunday: