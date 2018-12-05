So let's just recap real quick:

In Willie Taggart's first season at Florida State, the Seminoles had their first losing season in 42 years. They had the worst offensive line in the country. They led the nation in penalties. They lost to both rivals in the same season for the first time since 2009. They got beaten by three touchdowns in six of their seven losses.

And then, just when you thought things couldn't get any worse, the offseason started!

The most productive defensive player on the team declared for the NFL Draft.

The offensive coordinator left ... for UMass.

The hot-shot QB recruit might be leaving because of that decision (not to UMass, mind you, but perhaps to go play for Mack Brown of all people!).

Your current starting quarterback is rumored to be transferring.

No one has any idea what the QB depth chart will look like in the spring. Maybe a grad transfer comes in? Maybe not. Maybe you sign a quarterback? Maybe you don't. Who can say?