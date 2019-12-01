This, in my mind, was the official end of the Willie Taggart Era.

So in that regard, it was somewhat fitting that the Seminoles were blown out. Because that's what his teams consistently did against its rivals.

Now, the $18 million question becomes: Whose team will this be in the coming days?

I've said and written for a month now that the only plausible scenario in which interim head coach Odell Haggins could convince the administration to give him the permanent title was if he somehow came to Gainesville and beat the Gators.

Well, that didn't happen. Not even close.

And 4-and-1dell doesn't have quite the same ring as 5-and-Odell does.

So I have to imagine this was Haggins' last regular-season game as head coach at Florida State. We've written enough about him to last a lifetime, but again, just to reiterate, he was the absolute perfect interim coach for Florida State.

He got them to a bowl. He brought some life to the program -- and some smiles to the fans -- during the last month of an awful regular season. Kind of like he did in the same position two years ago.

It can't be overstated how much that was needed.

But now it's time to look ahead. To close the chapter on one of the worst two-year stretches in Florida State football history.

From November of 2017 -- when Jimbo Fisher bolted for Texas A&M -- to Saturday night, the FSU program has lost 13 games. Most of them have been lopsided. A few weren't even remotely competitive.

Which is why change is coming.