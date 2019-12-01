Clark: Now it's time to start the next chapter for Florida State Football
GAINESVILLE -- We all knew what was coming on Saturday night.
Well, we at least had an inkling that it wasn't going to be all that close.
No, Florida State's 40-17 loss to rival Florida in Gainesville wasn't stunning or even a little bit surprising. It was a mediocre team playing a good one. And the good one did what it was supposed to do, while the mediocre one did what it's been doing for three years now.
It lost to a good team. Badly.
** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **
This, in my mind, was the official end of the Willie Taggart Era.
So in that regard, it was somewhat fitting that the Seminoles were blown out. Because that's what his teams consistently did against its rivals.
Now, the $18 million question becomes: Whose team will this be in the coming days?
I've said and written for a month now that the only plausible scenario in which interim head coach Odell Haggins could convince the administration to give him the permanent title was if he somehow came to Gainesville and beat the Gators.
Well, that didn't happen. Not even close.
And 4-and-1dell doesn't have quite the same ring as 5-and-Odell does.
So I have to imagine this was Haggins' last regular-season game as head coach at Florida State. We've written enough about him to last a lifetime, but again, just to reiterate, he was the absolute perfect interim coach for Florida State.
He got them to a bowl. He brought some life to the program -- and some smiles to the fans -- during the last month of an awful regular season. Kind of like he did in the same position two years ago.
It can't be overstated how much that was needed.
But now it's time to look ahead. To close the chapter on one of the worst two-year stretches in Florida State football history.
From November of 2017 -- when Jimbo Fisher bolted for Texas A&M -- to Saturday night, the FSU program has lost 13 games. Most of them have been lopsided. A few weren't even remotely competitive.
Which is why change is coming.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news