Love-Taylor is a leader. A captain. A guy that can show the other younger players the way you're supposed to approach the game. How to prepare. How to work. And if he can be back in 2021, that would be an enormous boost for the Seminoles.

Don't lose sight of that.

Especially on a day when it was announced three of the biggest names on the team -- Marvin Wilson, Tamorrion Terry and James Blackman -- will no longer be suiting up in a Florida State uniform.

Wilson, Norvell said, had a minor medical procedure done recently and won't play again for the rest of the season. He'll still be around the team, still trying to help out his teammates as much as possible, Norvell said.

Fellow defensive tackle Robert Cooper even called him, "Coach Wilson."

But let's be honest -- losing the 2020 version of No. 21 isn't a really big loss. He wasn't anywhere close to dominant at any point this season -- perhaps because of that injury. And for the betterment of the program, the defense might as well play guys up front who will actually be here next season since this current campaign is already a massive dud anyway.

"It was something he had to get done," Norvell said of Wilson's procedure. "And we support him in his rehabilitation."

Then there's Blackman.

Norvell expressed disappointment, and rightfully so, that the junior quarterback was booed on Saturday when he came in for the first series of the second half against Pitt. Now, the counter to that might be that the fans were actually booing you, Coach, on the decision to put him in the game. But that's semantics.

The boos were loud and ugly and not a good look at all.

On Sunday, the quarterback and the head coach had a talk about his future. And the decision was made that Blackman would explore other opportunities after graduation.

"I appreciate all the work he's poured into this program," Norvell said. "He's an incredible young man, has a bright future in front of him. ... I'm glad to know James Blackman and the person that he is."

Blackman is going to focus on earning his degree but will no longer suit up for Florida State.

Norvell talked glowingly about both Wilson and Blackman, and Love-Taylor for that matter. He spoke at length about what great teammates they are. He seemed genuine in his affection for all three.