There was the vision. The cut. The burst through the hole. The strength to break a tackle, and then the speed to get to the end zone.

The whole package was on display -- the one that made him one of the most highly recruited running backs in the nation and the leading freshman rusher in Florida State history.

It might be too early to write definitively that, "Cam Akers is back." And that might not be fair anyway, because it's not like he's had massive holes to run through this season. We all understand that.

Still, on two runs early in the third quarter Saturday, the Mississippi native looked like the guy we all expected to see when the year began.

Wasn't that a welcomed sight? Isn't it amazing how much a really good Cam Akers can help this offense?

He busted a 17-yarder to start the third quarter and then hit a 58-yard touchdown on the very next play in the Seminoles' 38-17 victory over Wake Forest.

And you were reminded, "Oh yeah. This guy can be special."

"I think I needed that touchdown run a lot," Akers said. "It helped me getting the weight off my shoulders, just to break a long one. I am used to scoring touchdowns. It's just about coming out and breaking a long one."

Akers finished with 98 yards on 13 carries -- missing out on his first 100-yard game of the year because of an illegal block on the last drive.

And yes, he only had 23 yards on his other 11 carries. But he also had three catches for 28 yards and ... he just looked more like himself.

Truthfully, it seemed to start in the Miami game for Akers. He had a couple of big-time physical runs in that game as well, but they just didn't turn into big plays.

On Saturday, he finally broke one. And it was one he told teammate Brian Burns was coming before the drive even started.

"They're not going to ankle-tackle me anymore," Akers told Burns. "I'm going to take it to the crib."

He wasn't lying.

"I was just laughing when he scored," Burns said.

When you're Cam Akers, you're not used to going even one game without making a jaw-dropping play. In 2018, he had gone virtually an entire half of a football season.

So, obviously he was frustrated. He called it a "slump." But he said his teammates, coaches and family wouldn't let him get down on himself.

That didn't mean he didn't need to improve. His head coach admitted as much in the postgame press conference when asked how much of the improvement in the running-game could be attributed to the offensive line and how much was a testament to Akers' growth.

"It's both," Taggart said. "But I think it's a lot more on Cam. Cam had a great week of practice. Hadn't seen Cam practice the way he did this past week in a long time, and we told him last night it's going to pay off. We saw a couple of runs in the Miami game where he was kind of getting back to himself and not rushing things and running physical, and he did that tonight."