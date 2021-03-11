Clark: Observations after taking in Day 2 of FSU spring football practice
The sun was out. The weather was perfect. Not a cloud in the sky.
And whistles, screams and shouts echoed all over the Dick Howser Stadium concourse Thursday afternoon as a small group of media members got to observe, from a distance, the Florida State football team's second spring practice of 2021.
It was a beautiful sight to behold. Our favorite pastime, college football, being played right in front of our eyes.
Then the drops came. And you wanted to hide your eyes.
**MORE UPDATES: FSU's Thursday spring football practice**
Spring promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription
There were plenty of impressive moments for the Seminoles on Thursday afternoon, and we'll get to them soon. But the one overarching thought I had walking out of the stadium afterward was, "Man, these receivers need to get better."
So, that's where we'll start.
Catch the ball, man
By my count, there were four drops in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills at the end of practice. And when the wideouts and defensive backs battled in 1-on-1 drills earlier in the practice, the defensive backs completely dominated the receivers. They bullied them off their routes and out-competed them, in my opinion, when the ball was in the air.
This shouldn't come as a surprise necessarily. FSU's wide receiver corps is exceptionally young and inexperienced. The defensive backs not as much. You just have to hope these types of days -- which felt like a real struggle for the entire group -- will only make them better in the long run.
Redshirt freshman Kentron Poitier showed off his impressive size and athleticism on Thursday. He made a terrific catch over a defender on the sideline on a ball thrown by McKenzie Milton.
But then on the very next play, after making a great move to get four yards past the defensive back, Milton dropped a deep pass right into his hands for what should have been a 70-yard TD. But it slipped right through them.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news