It likely will be the only time we watch a full practice for the rest of the season. Nobody was in pads, and about 25 percent of the team had already practiced earlier in the day.

Still, there was plenty to glean from the first official preseason practice for the 2019 Florida State football team.

The two biggest takeaways I had from Friday, on a macro level anyway, were the pace and energy of the practice and the fact that it sure does appear that the defense will be running a 3-4 this season.

There was very little standing around on Friday. If you saw a player off on the sidelines during 7-on-7 or 11-on-11, it was because he had just gotten a rep or was about to get a rep. There were liberal substitutions, obviously, but everyone seemed engaged, and everyone got opportunities to compete.

I'm not going to write about the practice music anymore, but I just wanted to point out that it was still on for much of the practice but (like in the spring) not nearly as loud. Last year, the coaches often had to shout over what was coming out of the speakers. That wasn't the case on Friday. It was noticeably quieter. So, you know, do with that what you will.

But I think when you look at the big picture, when you take a step back and compare Aug. 2 of this year with Aug. 2 of last year, the practice was run much more smoothly and efficiently. Lots of coaching. Lots of teaching. LOTS of competing. And very little standing around.

As for the defense, we've all wondered just how much 3-4 the Seminoles were going to play this season. We knew there'd be some, but Willie Taggart has been non-committal about just how much FSU was going to use it in 2019.

Well, simply judging from what we saw on Friday, it's going to be an awful lot of 3-4 -- if not all of it.

There were two drives in the 11-on-11 portion at the end of practice. Each quarterback got one possession. There were probably a total of 20 plays run.

And in all 20, the FSU defense was in a 3-4.