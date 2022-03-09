Clark: Observations from FSU's first practice in pads; Rodemaker shines
For the third practice in a row, you're getting your very own Clark Observations column. How lucky are you?!
And for the third practice in a row, I'm going to lead this column by writing about a quarterback. Also for the third practice in a row, I'm going to be writing about a different quarterback.
Today it's Tate Rodemaker's turn. And for good reason.
Because I thought Wednesday's practice, which was the first one in pads this spring, might have been the best practice I've ever seen Rodemaker have.
He finished it off with a 50-yard TD pass to Kentron Poitier on a ball that was perfectly thrown. But it was far from his only good throw of the day. That's what was so encouraging.
I thought he looked more comfortable, more confident, more on-point than I've seen him.
I tracked his throws in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, and I had him going 10-for-16 for somewhere in the neighborhood of 210 yards and -- most importantly -- zero interceptions. He also had a nifty scramble to get past a pass-rusher, and that was likely going to be a 20-yard run as well if the play hadn't been blown dead.
Now keep in mind, these stats are not even close to official. And it's impossible to tell how many yards these plays would have gone for in a real game, because anytime a defender gets close a whistle is blown.
But the sentiment stands; Rodemaker looked good.
He made throws in the middle of the field -- I thought his best one was an 18-yard strike to Mycah Pittman -- and he found open guys and put the ball on them. Not only did he have the long pass to Poitier, but he also had a nice throw to running back C.J. Campbell, hitting him in stride down the sideline for a big gain.
Now, much like when I wrote about freshman A.J. Duffy on Saturday, I don't expect Rodemaker to challenge incumbent Jordan Travis for the starting spot. But it was really encouraging for him to look as good as he did on Wednesday.
I still have no idea what head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are going to do with the quarterback position after the spring. I don't know if they'll feel like they have to get somebody more game-ready than Rodemaker and more experienced than Duffy to be Travis' primary backup.
I do know that if Rodemaker can stack days like this on top of each other, the staff will feel much better about the current depth chart heading into the fall.
McLendon turning heads
Junior defensive end Derrick McLendon just looks different. I keep noticing him every time I watch the defensive line in a team period. And it's not just because he switched jerseys from No. 55 to No. 9 -- although those single-digits sure do make defensive linemen look quick -- it's because he really does seem to have more burst coming off the edge.
On Saturday, he was so fast I mistook him for Jared Verse at one point (another single-digit number!). And then on Wednesday, he had two plays that I saw where he seemed to be in the backfield in an instant. One of which he was credited with a sack.
It's too early to say he's come into his own. Again, we're just three practices into the spring. But man what a development that would be for the Florida State defense if he becomes an impact player.
Let's talk about the DBs
I've written a lot about the receivers so far this spring and will no doubt continue to do so. It's a position that needs extraordinary improvement and has already proven to be a much better product than the one we saw a year ago at this time.
But I'll take the day off in regards to them and instead focus on the guys they're going to battle with. In particular, I'm going to focus on a transfer that has been talked about probably less than any on the team -- Greedy Vance.
He's listed at 5-11, 171 pounds. He's already played plenty of football at Louisville. And on Wednesday, he had I thought by far his best practice of the first week. He had two interceptions in one-on-one drills, which is almost impossible to do. He has really impressive ball skills, and is one of those dudes that loves, loves, loves to compete.
He reminds me of Jammie Robinson in that way.
I don't know if he'll start at FSU. Heck, I don't even know how much he'll play. But Vance has a chance.
So do newcomers Sam McCall and Azareye'h Thomas. We've mentioned Thomas already a few times in these columns -- Wednesday was the first day he didn't have an interception, though he came close, deflecting a pass that he could've caught right into the arms of receiver Deuce Spann in one-on-one drills.
But what Thomas and McCall have done so far that I've liked is just how they attack the ball. They both seem to have a natural ability to locate the ball early and then go make a play on it -- not wait until after it's sailing past their head.
McCall had his best play of the week on Wednesday when he leaped and deflected a deep pass intended for Joshua Burrell. It was solid coverage, but it was a great job to turn and find it. And then deflect it.
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller gave him a big high-five after that play.
Not that McCall and Thomas aren't getting beaten -- they are from time to time -- but they've shown some serious promise. And that's all you can really hope for with two early enrollees experiencing their first real college football practices.
In the trenches
Our guy Tom Lang was focused primarily on the offensive linemen, defensive linemen and tight ends during Wednesday's practice and had some observations as well. Here they are:
* On freshman Brian Courtney during the tight end drills -- He’s going to have to put some work in with Josh Storms to be able to win bigger blocking battles, but Brian Courtney’s feet are quick. We already have seen his straight-ahead speed, but he handled cone agility drills quite well for a kid fresh out of high school.
* DT Malcom Ray had an excellent day, winning one-on-ones across multiple drills and against multiple offensive linemen. He looks to be in great physical shape and has been consistently quick for his size.
* Daniel Lyons is another who drew consistent praise in drills as well as after practice from Mike Norvell. He has some quicks for an interior linemen.
* As Corey mentioned above, Derrick McLendon has flashed speed and pass-rusher moves consistently through three practices. He won a one-on-one rep by blowing by a tackle with ease.
* Bless Harris looks sturdy to start his career. He held up against edge setters today fairly consistently and likes to make rushers pay for poor technique. If you get out over your feet rushing at him, your facemask will meet the turf. He’s pulled off this move several times already this spring.
* Senior OL Dillan Gibbons looks noticeably stronger and fresh in team and one-on-ones compared to last year. Gibbons said this is the strongest he’s ever felt in a spring camp, and that sentiment passes the eye test.
