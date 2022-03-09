Clark: Observations from FSU's first practice in pads; Rodemaker shines

For the third practice in a row, you're getting your very own Clark Observations column. How lucky are you?! And for the third practice in a row, I'm going to lead this column by writing about a quarterback. Also for the third practice in a row, I'm going to be writing about a different quarterback. Today it's Tate Rodemaker's turn. And for good reason. Because I thought Wednesday's practice, which was the first one in pads this spring, might have been the best practice I've ever seen Rodemaker have. He finished it off with a 50-yard TD pass to Kentron Poitier on a ball that was perfectly thrown. But it was far from his only good throw of the day. That's what was so encouraging. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

This pass intended for Pokey Wilson was deflected by Omarion Cooper and intercepted by Akeem Dent on Wednesday. (Gene Williams)

I thought he looked more comfortable, more confident, more on-point than I've seen him. I tracked his throws in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, and I had him going 10-for-16 for somewhere in the neighborhood of 210 yards and -- most importantly -- zero interceptions. He also had a nifty scramble to get past a pass-rusher, and that was likely going to be a 20-yard run as well if the play hadn't been blown dead. Now keep in mind, these stats are not even close to official. And it's impossible to tell how many yards these plays would have gone for in a real game, because anytime a defender gets close a whistle is blown. But the sentiment stands; Rodemaker looked good. *ALSO SEE: More notes from Wednesday's practice He made throws in the middle of the field -- I thought his best one was an 18-yard strike to Mycah Pittman -- and he found open guys and put the ball on them. Not only did he have the long pass to Poitier, but he also had a nice throw to running back C.J. Campbell, hitting him in stride down the sideline for a big gain. Now, much like when I wrote about freshman A.J. Duffy on Saturday, I don't expect Rodemaker to challenge incumbent Jordan Travis for the starting spot. But it was really encouraging for him to look as good as he did on Wednesday. I still have no idea what head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are going to do with the quarterback position after the spring. I don't know if they'll feel like they have to get somebody more game-ready than Rodemaker and more experienced than Duffy to be Travis' primary backup. I do know that if Rodemaker can stack days like this on top of each other, the staff will feel much better about the current depth chart heading into the fall. *ALSO SEE: Interviews with Mike Norvell, Fabien Lovett, Dillan Gibbons, Robert Cooper McLendon turning heads Junior defensive end Derrick McLendon just looks different. I keep noticing him every time I watch the defensive line in a team period. And it's not just because he switched jerseys from No. 55 to No. 9 -- although those single-digits sure do make defensive linemen look quick -- it's because he really does seem to have more burst coming off the edge. On Saturday, he was so fast I mistook him for Jared Verse at one point (another single-digit number!). And then on Wednesday, he had two plays that I saw where he seemed to be in the backfield in an instant. One of which he was credited with a sack. It's too early to say he's come into his own. Again, we're just three practices into the spring. But man what a development that would be for the Florida State defense if he becomes an impact player.