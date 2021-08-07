Clark: Observations from the first day of FSU football practice

Before I get into what I saw -- or think I saw anyway -- on the first day of Florida State's 2021 preseason football camp, I want to make sure I tell you guys what our parameters are for reporting on practice.

The media are allowed to watch everything except for scrimmages. Which is incredible. There might be one or two more programs in the entire country that give that kind of access. We haven't had that type of access since before Coach Bowden retired.

So, we're extremely thankful.

But with that access comes some responsibility. First and foremost, Mike Norvell is asking that the media not report on trick plays, formations, personnel groupings, etc.

He doesn't really want us commenting on the depth chart. (Which would be impossible right now anyway, because the two practices were split up between veterans and newcomers/backups.)

