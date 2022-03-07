Clark: Observations from the second day of Seminoles' spring practice

*ALSO SEE: Photo Gallery with over 50 photos from Monday practice

Now, understand, we're stationed at the top row of Dick Howser Stadium to watch most of practice. And Travis, in this particular instance, was on the practice field farthest away. So, we can't hear what he's saying.

But he definitely showed displeasure more than once -- at a lineman for jumping early and for a receiver running a wrong route. Now, again, he's likely not going all Dan Marino and screaming at them. He's also likely not saying anything about their moms. I don't think Travis leads like that.

It's probably more of an encouraging, "Let's get it together!" type of sentiment. But still. It's a step.

We talked to veteran tight end Camm McDonald after practice Monday, and he said he's noticed this from the veteran quarterback, too. He said some of it is just natural growth, feeling more comfortable being here, and part of it might have to do with being around McKenzie Milton for a year. Either way, it's good to see.

Now enough about quarterback leadership skills.

Let's get to the plays that were actually made on the field.