Clark: Observations from the second day of Seminoles' spring practice
Don't worry. This won't be another glowing observation column about a freshman quarterback making an impressive throw.
First and foremost, I didn't think said freshman A.J. Duffy was as sharp in Monday's practice as he was Saturday. And secondly, it is still abundantly clear that Jordan Travis is the starter for this Florida State football team.
That was evident all of last year. It was evident on Saturday. And again on Monday. What was encouraging to see, I thought, in this latest practice was Travis legitimately getting onto teammates.
Now, understand, we're stationed at the top row of Dick Howser Stadium to watch most of practice. And Travis, in this particular instance, was on the practice field farthest away. So, we can't hear what he's saying.
But he definitely showed displeasure more than once -- at a lineman for jumping early and for a receiver running a wrong route. Now, again, he's likely not going all Dan Marino and screaming at them. He's also likely not saying anything about their moms. I don't think Travis leads like that.
It's probably more of an encouraging, "Let's get it together!" type of sentiment. But still. It's a step.
We talked to veteran tight end Camm McDonald after practice Monday, and he said he's noticed this from the veteran quarterback, too. He said some of it is just natural growth, feeling more comfortable being here, and part of it might have to do with being around McKenzie Milton for a year. Either way, it's good to see.
Now enough about quarterback leadership skills.
Let's get to the plays that were actually made on the field.
