Clark observations: FSU's passing game has a huge day on Thursday

It was such a telling answer Mike Norvell gave when he was asked if he's had many days where his quarterbacks and receivers "have thrown it and caught it" as well as they did during Thursday's FSU football practice. "In my career?" Norvell asked with a bit of a smile. No. Not for his total career. After all, he had some dudes who put up big numbers during his time at Memphis. But at Florida State, was what we saw on Thursday afternoon the best he had ever seen his receivers and quarterbacks collectively play? He didn't quite answer the question, but you could tell he was impressed with what he witnessed. "It was a good day," Norvell said. "You could see the timing, the rhythm, the quarterbacks, guys going and making plays when they had the opportunity to. When you put in that kind of work, you see the confidence start to really develop. "And that's what we need, that's what we expected. Some of the young guys are really developing and coming on. Some of the older guys are becoming more consistent. Obviously, some of the newcomers have shown they're here for a reason."

One of those newcomers had by far his best day of spring practice. Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman made a handful of really difficult, contested catches on Thursday -- the last of which went for a touchdown on the final play of the practice. And it was thrown by Tate Rodemaker, who once again was excellent throughout. Pittman and sophomore Malik McClain both had breakout days on Thursday. It's not as if Pittman had been having a bad camp or anything; he just wasn't necessarily making a ton of, "Wow!" plays. He might have been saving them all up for Thursday. Pittman had three touchdown catches on the day, and none of them were easy. He caught one while being held, and another diving toward the sideline but still keeping his body inbounds to make the catch. He also had a sensational, 29-yard catch in 7-on-7 drills in which he simply out-fought the defensive back for the ball. Pittman has already shown a unique ability to make contested catches despite not being all that big; he's listed at 5-11, 201 pounds. On Thursday, he took it to another level. He also had two runs in which he showed some special elusiveness. In totality, it was just an extraordinary day for the Oregon transfer. Not saying the dude is going to be an All-American, so don't come back at me with this column in seven months. But on a Thursday in late March, he was a sensational college receiver. And he showed a real glimpse of what kind of impact player he could be.