Obviously, most everyone who was in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday could've coached Florida State to a victory over Alabama State. The 49-12 win is not an accomplishment that Odell deserves hugs for.

But, once again, it's how he's trying to lead this program in the midst of turmoil that deserves to be praised.

He's trying to leave an imprint. Frankly, he's trying to win the permanent job. Although I'm not writing about that in this one, so don't take this column as an endorsement or a criticism of that potential move.

It's just obvious that what matters to Haggins is the stuff that matters in building a successful football program. And you know how he knows that? Because he's been a part of some of the best football teams ever assembled. As a player and a coach.

You know what hasn't been a part of that? You know what made zero difference in winning or losing a game? "Swag Surfin."

So Odell got rid of it.

Which brings us to my favorite post-game press conference moment of the season.

The Great Schoffel, as people on the beat call him, asked Odell after the game what message he was trying to send by getting rid of "Swag Surfin" -- which, if you somehow don't know, is the song and accompanying dance that was featured for the opening kickoff at home games for each of the past two years.

Here was the exchange:

Schoffel: "Odell, I guess some of the things the team had been doing, like before the kickoff and some other things that they're not doing anymore, were those strictly your decisions or did you talk to anyone on the staff about making changes like that?"

Haggins: "What are you talking about? What things are you talking about?"

Schoffel: "Swag Surfin and some of the things like that."

Haggins: "The what?"

Schoffel: "Swag Surfin."