It's going to sound like a made-up number. Like Landon Dickerson is embellishing on a massive scale.

But keep in mind that the Florida State offensive lineman was talking about the situational scrimmage the Seminoles held on Saturday. Not a full scrimmage, like the simulated game FSU will hold next weekend.

Still. Get ready for this number.

"We probably scored like 17 touchdowns," Dickerson said.

I asked him to repeat it, to make sure I heard the number correctly. And yep, it was 17. As in: One more than 16. And 13 more touchdowns than the highest total the Seminoles scored against an ACC opponent last season.

Dickerson was quick to point out that these weren't all touchdown drives going the length of the field. Sometimes the ball was spotted at the 35-yard line. Sometimes it was first-and-goal at the 10. That's where the "situational" comes in. The Seminoles weren't driving 80 yards for touchdowns on every possession.

But they did, in fact, score a bunch of touchdowns.

Was it 17, as Dickerson said? Or was it 14, as estimated by another offensive player? Either way, it was somewhere in that neighborhood.

And the players on the offensive side of the ball seemed downright giddy to talk about it on Sunday.

"You can see when this offense gets going, what it's capable of," Dickerson said. "And how badly it can affect a defense and make it to where (it's hard to keep up with). It's fatigue that's going to kill people.

"I really think that (Saturday) showed us that if we can do stuff right, keep things rolling, we can really get going."