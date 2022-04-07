Clark: Offensive improvement is No. 1 goal for FSU to reach next level

But hang with me. Because I do have what I hope are some salient points to be made as I head down this track.

Crazy, right? Not only that I've already wasted 20 seconds of your time writing the previous sentences but that I get paid to write at all!

Great. Here goes: If the Florida State football team is going to be better in 2022, it will have to score more points.

I'm about to write something that could go down as the single most obvious thing ever written on Warchant. Or maybe any website.

As we look toward the 2022 college football season, I think we're all thinking a "good" season for Florida State -- one that would show genuine improvement -- would be getting to around eight wins.

With that in mind, I went back and researched all the Power 5 teams of the last two full seasons (2021 and 2019) who reached that mark. And here's what i found: Florida State's offense really does have to get better.

Not just scoring more points, but moving the ball through the air.

Again, pretty much a no-duh sentiment, but I've got some facts to back it up.

Last year, Florida State averaged 27.6 points per game and 201.6 passing yards per game.

Of the 58 Power 5 teams who reached eight wins the last two full seasons, guess how many scored less than 27.6 points per game? Well, don't bother guessing because I'm about to give you the number.

Eleven.

Eleven of the 58 teams who won eight games did so while scoring less than 27.6 points in 2019 or 2021. That's 19 percent of the total. Meaning, of course, the vast, vast majority scored over 28 points per game ... and most scored way over.

Now let's look at 2021 for the best example of this: There were five teams on the list that scored less than 27.6 points per game.

Here they are:

Wisconsin, which had the No. 1 defense in the country.

Clemson, which had the No. 2 scoring defense in the country.

Minnesota, which had the No. 10 scoring defense in the country.

Iowa, which is Iowa. It never has an offense. And it also happened to have the No. 16 scoring defense in the country.

And then Kansas State, which really wasn't good at anything but still managed to win eight games. Not sure how, and I'm not interested enough to look it up.

So, here's the real point. Unless you're going to have an elite defense, you simply can't expect to get to eight wins with an offense like the one Florida State had a season ago.

And while I think this FSU defense is going to be improved over last year's, I certainly don't expect it to be elite.

So it's simple: The Florida State offense has to make major strides on the offensive side of the ball.

Heaven knows the Seminoles tried to address the problem in the transfer portal, bringing in four FBS receivers, two offensive linemen and a running back. I personally think, after watching a full month of spring practice, that there are still some moves to be made to get to where this offense needs to get to.

And here's where it needs to get to (because, again, I was inspired enough to do some actual research).

The 32 Power 5 teams that won eight games in 2019 averaged -- AVERAGED -- 33.14 points per game and 252.2 passing yards per game.

The 26 teams that reached that number in 2021 averaged 31.9 points per game and 238.5 passing yards per game. Both of those numbers were brought down by those three plodding Big Ten offenses mentioned earlier.

But hey, they're finding ways to win games with defense and sheer boredom.

Meanwhile, Florida State is trying to improve on 5-7.

And to get there, just doing math, they need to average in the neighborhood of six more points and 50 more passing yards per game.

So really, the number Florida State is shooting for at the end of the year isn't eight.

It's 400.

That's the total number of points the Seminoles likely need to score through 12 games to get to the average scoring output of eight-win teams in this country.

Now, they could win like Iowa, with a whole bunch of punts and noon kickoffs. But the odds say this offense has to score another touchdown per game to get into that eight-win status.

And with a passing game that ranks in the bottom third of the country, like it did a year ago, that's not likely to happen.

Jordan Travis and the Seminoles simply have to be better at moving the ball through the air.

The good news is Travis has more weapons now, and he presumably will have a better offensive line once the season rolls around, so this isn't a huge leap to make.

And here's some more good news: Over his last three games of the 2021 season -- Miami, at Boston College, at Florida -- Travis averaged 242.3 yards per game through the air.

So that's a start.

If he can stay somewhere in that neighborhood, and continue to make plays with his feet (which is a given), then it seems somewhat reasonable to expect this offense to get close to the numbers it needs to hit.

Heck, maybe they'll fly right past them and it'll be 2013 all over again!

But the reality is this. We can talk about the Mike Norvell culture. We can talk about his leadership abilities and his energy and enthusiasm and everything else. We can talk about how he has flipped this roster into one that is at least near the same level of most opponents on his roster. Those things are all important.

But none of that is going to matter a whole lot come November or December if they're not scoring more points.

Contact senior writer Corey Clark at corey@warchant.com and follow @Corey_Clark on Twitter.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council