I'm so used to the Seminoles being unmercifully crushed by any quality football team that I had apparently forgotten basic football strategy. You can forgive me. These last three years have felt like three decades.

But with the 42-26 final score in mind, and with the way the defense finally (finally!) competed on that last drive, and with the way the offense performed under Jordan Travis, and with the way the head coach was still coaching until the very last second, I think I came away actually encouraged by what I saw in the Seminoles' 16-point loss.

Or, maybe more accurately, I wasn't profoundly discouraged the way I usually am when they play a good team.

So, that's a start! Progress, right? There were some things (plural, as in more than one) to be genuinely encouraged by against the Fighting Irish.

First and foremost: It wasn't over by halftime. The last five times Florida State played a Top 10 team, the halftime scores were 30-7, 28-0, 32-6, 28-0 and 17-0.

On Saturday night, it was 35-20.

And if Norvell had managed the clock better in the waning minutes of the second quarter -- and if Jaiden Lars-Woodbey doesn't commit an all-time boneheaded personal foul -- then the score is 28-20 at intermission.

Even still, when the Seminoles went down and scored on the opening drive of the second half, it was still very much a competitive football game. That's something.