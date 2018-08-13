BRADENTON - So the question is an obvious one.

Why, in his first season as head coach at Florida State, would Willie Taggart uproot his entire football program (players, coaches, staff, trainers, managers, maybe even the kids who paint themselves in garnet and gold) and bring everyone down to Bradenton for nearly a week? In the middle of preseason camp? To train at a high school?

Well, first and foremost, we all need to understand something: This is NOT a high school. This is an athletic factory. The IMG Academy is a spectacle unto itself, with college-like complexes for football, baseball, basketball, track, golf, tennis, soccer, lacrosse and probably like a dozen more sports. There are athletic fields everywhere. Literally, they stretch for over a mile. As far as the eye can see.

So it's not like the Seminoles are practicing at Jefferson County High.

This place is unlike anything I've ever seen.

Which is what Taggart pointed out when he was asked why he brought his team here.

"Look around," he said. "Make sure our guys have the right place to perform. We've always got to look out for our students-athletes. ... It's got everything we need."

He's not lying.

IMG actually has more football practice fields than Florida State does. It also has a football-only complex, too, but that ain't what this column is about! So let's just sail right on past that point.

While they’re here, FSU players are living in luxury on-campus apartments. They're usually rented out to parents who travel with their children who attend the school (grades 6 to 12). About 70 percent of the enrollment, though, is for kids who are living on their own.

That includes the majority of the football team, which has become not just a state power but a national one.

On the side of the football fieldhouse is a big banner of quarterback Deondre Francois, who played at IMG during his prep days (former FSU basketball star Jonathan Isaac also had his own banner).

There wasn't one of Tre McKitty. But the talented tight end played at IMG, too. So did Josh Kaindoh and Ricky Aguayo.

"(IMG) is great," McKitty said. "But it's not for everybody. You come here, it's a business decision. You know it's going to make you a better player for the future. And I'm glad I came here."



McKitty was then asked how much it would have impressed him if a school like Florida State had shown up for a week of practice. Would that have made him more interested in that program?

He, of course, pointed out that Michigan made a much-publicized trip to IMG for spring practice in 2016 while he was already at IMG.

"I'm not at Michigan," McKitty said with a smile.

Fair point.

And it's one that Taggart was asked a lot about during his session with the media on Monday: What are the recruiting advantages for spending a week at one of the best football programs in the United States?

Because a cynic might look at FSU signing a multi-year deal with IMG to have an annual week of practice at the school as a way of making inroads with the star-studded players up and down the roster.