Rarely will Trent Forrest overwhelm you with his offensive output.

He has his moments to be sure. The second half against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 last year. Those possessions late in games — and there have been several in his career — where he gets in the paint and hits a clutch shot. The flying-down-the-court dunks.

Those have been a part of Forrest's game at FSU since he arrived at FSU.

But games like Wednesday night against Virginia ... that's what makes Trent Forrest so special. That's why he will likely end his career as the all-time winningest player in Florida State history (sorry, Terance Mann).

Forrest hit one basket from the floor the entire night. And that came in the first minute.

He finished with five points against the reigning national champions. And five turnovers.

And yet he manged to have a huge impact on the Seminoles' 54-50 win over the Cavaliers.

Forrest recorded seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks.

"He's a stat-stuffer," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "That's Trent's M.O. since he was a freshman. He's such an unselfish guy. He never loses his poise. He's confident. He knows he's capable of scoring. He scored 3,000 points in high school.

"But he makes winning plays."

