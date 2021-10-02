Clark: Pop the champagne! Travis leads 'Noles to first win of the season

Now, will the 1973 Florida State football team be popping champagne tonight because they're still the only winless team in FSU history? I don't know. But you're not going to read a lead like that here, folks. No chance.

I decided against it, mainly because I think Jordan Travis -- and Ryan Fitzgerald for that matter -- deserve to be celebrated for what they did on Saturday night in Doak Campbell Stadium.

It was sarcastic (can you believe it?) and snarky, but I thought it was funny and I wanted it to lead my column after Florida State's first victory of the 2021 season.

I had what I thought was a great opening line for this column.

Instead, you'll read a lot about Travis. And why his performance in FSU's 33-30 win, even though we know it's not going to kickstart some incredible turnaround, was something all Florida State fans should appreciate.

He wasn't able to play last weekend.

He wasn't able to practice early this week.

It didn't seem like there was any real chance he'd be available for this game.

And yet all he did was account for 244 yards, two touchdowns and a last-minute drive that got FSU into Fitzgerald range for the game-winner.

He's not healthy. It doesn't appear Jordan Travis will ever be fully healthy as a college football player.

But on Saturday night, he ran for 58 yards on that final drive to set up a game-winning score. He's the sometimes starting quarterback on a bad (but improving!) football team. He's banged up. Perpetually.

And yet, when it mattered most on Saturday night, and with his team seemingly on its way to another last-second loss, the quarterback not named McKenzie Milton, the quarterback who isn't the fan favorite or the feel-good national story, went out there and won the game for Florida State.

"Everything I do is for the team and for this university," Travis said. "I'll do anything for this team. ... Sitting on the sidelines and watching my team play and not be able to be out there is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through.

"I'm just thankful I was able to be out there today."

So is Mike Norvell.

Consider this. The second-year head coach has won four games so far at Florida State. All four were won because of Jordan Travis.

The other three quarterbacks on the roster -- Chubba Purdy, Tate Rodemaker and Milton -- have all started and played for the Seminoles at some point in their careers.

And yet the only guy on the roster who has actually contributed to a win is the guy that everybody wanted to replace for Milton after a couple of drives against Notre Dame.

So, yes, I'm genuinely excited that Jordan Travis got a moment like that, a drive like that. It's not going to make anyone forget Jameis vs. Auburn or Elway vs. the Browns in the AFC Championship Game. I don't think it's going to be forever known as, "The Drive," in FSU lore.

But it was an important moment. For him. For the head coach.

And, by God, let's hope for this football team.

Because it needs all the good feeling it can get.

There were still some serious issues on Saturday. Crossing routes are apparently impossible to cover. The big, physical QB from Syracuse torched the FSU defense with his legs. And the special teams, before the kick by Fitzgerald at the end, were terrible for most of the game. (I mean, seriously, is Ja'Khi Douglas the only kick returner in the country that jogs out of the end zone? He almost comes to a complete stop. He didn't return a ball past the 20. Certainly there is a better option than that on kick returns. Like maybe fair catching it at this point?)

And then, of course, there was the Pokey Wilson fumble on the punt return. That was the moment, for me, that I thought Florida State was going to lose.

The Seminoles were up 10. Getting the ball back in decent field position. And then one of the most experienced players on the team just drops the ball. It's inexplicable. And as I tweeted about afterward: How do you coach THAT out of a football team?

We've seen it for five years around here. Any time this team gets some momentum, has a chance to really take control of a game, it does something like that. It doesn't recover a fumble against Boise. It has a bad snap against Notre Dame. It fumbles setting up the game-winning field goal against Louisville and Lamar Jackson or in a bowl game against Arizona State.

It completely whiffs on a block on a wide receiver screen pass to allow an interception by a Syracuse defender.

Those are the plays that lose games. And Florida State once again made enough to lose.

But unlike some other Saturdays, it made enough to win, too.