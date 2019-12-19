What Norvell was able to do in 10 days, period, was impressive. He kept almost all of Taggart's commitments in the boat, giving Florida State a solid -- not great, but all things considered a very good -- haul on the early national signing day.



That's a positive sign, of course. But what really stood out to me on Wednesday was the quarterback signings. Specifically Purdy.

What does it say about Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham's ability to recruit that they went and got a kid from Arizona, who had been committed to Louisville for half a year, that had no real connection to Florida State, to come join the program despite another quarterback already being in the class?

Here's a hint: It says a lot.

"I thought everything about that process was pretty incredible," Norvell said. "To really spark the conversation there middle of the week, to be able to get him on campus. I think Coach Dillingham did an extraordinary job, like I mentioned earlier. Our staff, what we were able to do in this short period of time was absolutely remarkable.

"For Chubba specifically, to get him on campus, for him to be able to feel comfortable in what we were presenting, the message and the vision that we have, I thought Kenny did a great job in that, and it was all hands on deck. For that to transpire and him signing here today, it's a great day to be a Seminole. I'm definitely fired up that he's rocking that Florida State hat."



Norvell has had a relationship with the Purdy family for years, as has Dillingham. Both have a lot of ties to the Arizona area, so there was familiarity there. It wasn't completely blind.

But again: Purdy had been committed to Louisville for six months. He likely thought the recruiting process was over.

All of the sudden, Norvell gets hired at Florida State. A few days, later Dillingham is reaching out to Purdy to see if he'd be interested. He takes an official visit almost on a whim. Falls in love with Florida State. Falls in love with Norvell and the staff ... even though Rodemaker, a talented kid in his own right, has already committed.

And then Purdy spurns the program that had been his top choice for half a year to sign with the program he'd been talking to for a week.

That's scary.