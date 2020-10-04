Read that again. Call your folks and tell them. Wake up the neighbors. Write it in your journal so you'll always remember the date.

"Dear Diary, on Oct. 3rd, 2020, a Florida State quarterback actually played the position well. Isn't that amazing? Can't wait to write to you tomorrow!"

We can scoff all we want at the competition, we can qualify everything, but the fact remains that Florida State actually got good quarterback play Saturday.

And the result was an emphatic 41-24 victory that included five touchdown drives in a row for Travis. I don't know the last time that was done around here, but I'm going to go ahead and assume a No. 5 was at quarterback.

"The way he was able to execute the game plan that we had showed his mental preparation," said FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who admitted that Travis didn't practice much during the week because of ongoing injury issues. "And Jordan told us in pregame that he felt like he could go out and play at a high level. And so we wanted to give him that opportunity, looking for a spark."

It was a spark all right. And one that was desperately needed after freshman starter Tate Rodemaker threw one of the worst pick-sixes in Doak Campbell Stadium history on his first drive against Jacksonville State.

Rodemaker's next three drives were missed field goal, punt and punt. And that, my friends, was a wrap on the Rodemaker Era (for the time being at least).

And that was also the start of the Jordan Travis Era.

Norvell seemed to make it obvious on Saturday that James Blackman is no longer a part of the quarterback picture at Florida State. You could argue he made that decision a couple of games too late, but in all honesty he didn't have much choice with Travis and freshman Chubba Purdy missing most of preseason camp and still dealing with lingering injuries.

But when he elected to send Travis out there in the second quarter, instead of Blackman, it proved what we all suspected: That Blackman's days as the starting quarterback at Florida State are all but over.

Travis went out and made the most of his opportunity.