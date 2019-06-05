It was easy for Mike Salvatore to be a bit of a forgotten man heading into the 2019 season.

He started 62 games as a junior, but he didn't exactly set Dick Howser Stadium on fire with his bat. He hit just .244, slugged less than .300 and had an on-base percentage of .333.

He was just OK. Maybe a little less than that actually, compared to the other guys who have manned the shortstop position in the past for FSU.

While I'm sure both head coach Mike Martin and hitting coach Mike Martin Jr. expected improvement from the junior college transfer in his second year in the program, there is zero chance they expected something like this.

Salvatore has been a revelation in the leadoff spot for the Seminoles. He's been arguably their best hitter all season, and he's coming off an Athens Regional MVP performance in which he had nine hits, reached base 11 times and scored eight runs.

In three games.

"Don't forget, he hit the hardest two-whatever last year," Martin Jr. said of Salvatore’s 2018 batting average. "The poor guy couldn't buy a break. At-em ball after at-em ball. A year older, a year better, he's been really good for us."

Bad luck or not, he wasn't THIS hitter a season ago.

Salvatore had just 10 extra-base hits all year as a junior. He has 33 this season and has turned himself into a doubles machine.

He leads the team with a .341 batting average. His 84 hits are 17 more than anyone else on the club. His 22 doubles are one of the highest totals in the country. He also leads the team in total bases and triples.

Last year, after struggling at the plate, he went undrafted.

This year, after becoming one of the best hitters in the ACC, he was drafted in the ninth round by the Seattle Mariners. It's been a truly remarkable turnaround.

"It's a great feeling," Salvatore said. "You work hard for it. That's what you come to a program like this for."