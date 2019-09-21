Nobody is going to tear down goalposts after a home win over Louisville. We all understand that.

Heck, there might not have been enough people in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday to bring 'em down even if they wanted to.

Still. Considering how the game was going. Considering how the Seminoles had blown another (another!!!) big lead at home in the second half and considering what we were all thinking about the Willie Taggart Era at that precise moment, what happened in the final 10 minutes was precisely what this program and head coach needed.

A 35-24 victory over a team in its fourth game with a new head coach isn't normally something to celebrate at a place like Florida State.

But when you've spiraled into madness for a third straight time at home, blowing yet another three-score lead, when your team seems on the verge of dropping to 1-3, when your starting QB has been knocked out of the game and your defense is starting to look like another collapse is coming --- well, you can't dismiss a win like that.

