Clark: With the 'demons' closing in once again, FSU flips the script
Nobody is going to tear down goalposts after a home win over Louisville. We all understand that.
Heck, there might not have been enough people in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday to bring 'em down even if they wanted to.
Still. Considering how the game was going. Considering how the Seminoles had blown another (another!!!) big lead at home in the second half and considering what we were all thinking about the Willie Taggart Era at that precise moment, what happened in the final 10 minutes was precisely what this program and head coach needed.
A 35-24 victory over a team in its fourth game with a new head coach isn't normally something to celebrate at a place like Florida State.
But when you've spiraled into madness for a third straight time at home, blowing yet another three-score lead, when your team seems on the verge of dropping to 1-3, when your starting QB has been knocked out of the game and your defense is starting to look like another collapse is coming --- well, you can't dismiss a win like that.
You can't just shrug it off. It was a big win. Mainly because the alternative would have been a crippling, crushing, good-God-how-did-this-happen-again loss.
"It was big to see that our guys overcame some of our demons from early in the year," FSU head coach Willie Taggart said. "Every game we started and we went in halftime up, and then we start the second half and don't do much."
Shortly after Taggart's press conference, one of Saturday's heroes, Alex Hornibrook, was asked about the Seminoles exorcising those demons.
"What does that mean? Exorcising demons?" he said with a smile. "I don't know."
The senior quarterback was told it was like getting a monkey off the team's back.
"Oh, OK," he said. "Umm, I still don't completely know what it means, but we did. We hadn't been able to finish, but we finished today."
You can't blame a Florida State player for not knowing that phrase. These demons have occupied Doak Campbell for a while now. They hang out at this stadium like they own the place, and there have certainly been no exorcisms around here lately.
