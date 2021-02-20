We all know what the Florida State men's basketball team looks like when it's hitting shots from deep and playing offense at a high level. So does Virginia, Louisville, Clemson and N.C. State for that matter. When the 16th-ranked Seminoles shoot like they did against those teams, it's easy to see why they have a chance to do some special things in March. But it's what they did on Saturday at Pitt that might be even more important when it comes to making noise in the postseason. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

RaiQuan Gray celebrates during the FSU basketball team's win at Pitt. (AP Photo)

In this game, Florida State didn't shoot well from the perimeter. The Seminoles, who are the best shooting team in the ACC, missed their first five 3-pointers and hit just four for the game. They also missed a number of easy looks at the rim, including a missed dunk by RaiQuan Gray and a fumbled-away chance at a wide-open dunk by Tanor Ngom. M.J. Walker, the Seminoles' leading scorer and a potential first-team All-ACC member, didn't score a single point. Scottie Barnes was just 4 of 13. And yet Florida State still found a way to pick up a critical conference victory in a place it hasn't played well for years now. "We still found a way to win," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the Seminoles' 79-72 victory. "We can win with M.J. Walker and Anthony Polite not shooting the ball well from the perimeter, us going 4 of 14 from 3. We'll take this victory. Because we know that we're going to shoot better than this." Hamilton seemed more excited about the win on Saturday than he did the 21-point victory over the No. 7 Cavaliers on Monday night. That's because he knows a whole lot of teams can win when they shoot well and knock down a slew of 3-pointers. It takes a different kind of squad, maybe an elite one even, to win away from home when your shots aren't falling. When March rolls around, whether they're in Greensboro for the ACC Tournament or in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament, there will come a game when the Seminoles will feel like they can't buy an outside shot. That's basketball. You can't be red-hot every game. But now the Seminoles know they can win one of those games, too. They can win when Walker, who is dealing with some undisclosed injuries and barely practiced this week, doesn't score a single point. And when Barnes misses nine shots and makes just four.